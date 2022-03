Pietrangelo scored a power-play goal on four shots, blocked two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Jets. Pietrangelo nearly sparked a comeback effort in the third period, but it ended when Josh Morrissey struck on the power play a few minutes later. Pietrangelo has two goals and an assist in his last three games, but the Golden Knights went 0-5-0 on their road trip. He'll look to keep his personal momentum up at home Thursday versus the Panthers. The blueliner has 33 points (10 on the power play), 173 shots on net, 129 blocked shots and 38 PIM in 60 appearances.

