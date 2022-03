Scheifele had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Golden Knights. Scheifele helped Blake Wheeler open the scoring late in the first period, and that opened the floodgates for the Jets offense. By the time Scheifele lit the lamp himself with 1:35 remaining in the second, Winnipeg had stretched its lead to 5-1. The 29-year-old center averaged at least a point per game in each of the previous five seasons, and Scheifele's not far off the pace with 53 in 55 in 2021-22.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO