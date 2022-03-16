SXSW: ‘I Love My Dad’ Takes Top Narrative Prize
The 2022 SXSW film festival has announced its winners, with James Morosini’s I Love My Dad and Rosa Ruth Boesten’s Master of Light taking the top prizes in narrative and documentary, respectively.
I Love My Dad tells the story of a man who is catfished by his estranged father (Patton Oswalt) in an attempt to reconnect, while Master of Light is a portrait of painter George Anthony Morton. Other winners include Something Undone (episodic pilot) and All the Crows in the World (narrative short).More from The Hollywood Reporter
- Museum of the Moving Image Unveils Winners of Inaugural Marvels of Media Awards, Honoring Autistic Creators
- 'Awards Chatter' Podcast [Live] -- Richard Linklater ('Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood')
- 'The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks': Film Review | SXSW 2022
The 2022 SXSW film festival is the first in-person iteration of the Austin-based fest since 2019. The movie premiered several big studio titles, including the Sandra Bullock release The Lost City and the Nicolas Cage movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent , as well as A24 entries Everything Everywhere All At Once and Bodies Bodies Bodies .
The Hollywood Reporter ‘s Sheri Linden was among the jurors for the narrative feature competition, along with filmmaker Siddhant Adlakhaand Jenelle Riley from Variety .
Still to be announced are the festival’s audience award prizes. See the full list of SXSW winners below.
Feature Film Grand Jury Awards
NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION Presented by Panavision
Winner: I Love My Dad
Director/Screenwriter: James Morosini, Producers: Bill Stertz, Patton Oswalt, Sean O’Grady, Dane Eckerle, Phil Keefe, Daniel Brandt, Sam Slater
Special Jury Recognition for Extraordinary Cinematic Vision: Cast and Crew, It Is in Us All
Special Jury Recognition for Breakthrough Performance: Elizaveta Yankovskaya, Nika
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION Presented by IMAX
Winner: Master of Light
Director: Rosa Ruth Boesten, Producers: Roger Ross Williams, Anousha Nzume, Ilja Roomans
Special Jury Recognition for Exceptional Intimacy in Storytelling: Bad Axe
Director: David Siev, Producers: Jude Harris, Diane Quon, Katarina Vasquez, David Siev
Special Jury Recognition for Acting in a Documentary: Steve Glew, Pez Outlaw
SHORT FILM GRAND JURY AWARDS Presented by IMDbPro
NARRATIVE SHORT COMPETITION
Winner: All the Crows in the World
Director/Screenwriter: Tang Yi, Producer: Haozheng Li
Special Jury Recognition for Directing and Community Filmmaking: Glitter Ain’t Gold
Director/Screenwriter: Christian Nolan Jones, Producers: Maia Miller, T. Popps, O. Valerie Nicolas
Special Jury Recognition for Outstanding Performances: Aphrodite Armstrong, Kyle Riggs, West by God
DOCUMENTARY SHORT COMPETITION
Winner: Long Line of Ladies
Directors: Rayka Zehtabchi, Shaandiin Tome, Producers: Garrett Schiff, Pimm Tripp-Allen, Rayka Zehtabchi, Sam Davis, Dana Kurth
Special Jury Recognition for Visual Reflection: not even for a moment do things stand still
Director: Jamie Meltzer, Producers: Annie Marr, Jamie Meltzer, Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg
MIDNIGHT SHORTS
Winner: Moshari
Director/Screenwriter: Nuhash Humayun, Producers: Bushra Afreen, Nuhash Humayun
Special Jury Recognition for Powerful “Short Trip”: Omi
Director: Kelly Fyffe-Marshall, Screenwriters: Tamar Bird, Kelly Fyffe-Marshall, Producer: Tamar Bird
ANIMATED SHORTS
Winner: Bestia
Director: Hugo Covarrubias, Screenwriters: Martín Erazo, Hugo Covarrubias, Producers: Tevo Díaz, Hugo Covarrubias
Special Jury Recognition for Unexpected Emotion: Les Larmes de la Seine
Directors/Screenwriters: Yanis Belaid, Eliott Benard, Producer: Carlos De Carvalho
Special Jury Recognition for Visceral Storytelling: Something in the Garden
Director/Screenwriter/Producer: Marcos Sánchez
MUSIC VIDEOS
Winner: Desirée Dawson – ‘Meet Me at the Light’
Director/Screenwriter: Alexander Farah
Special Jury Recognition for Going the Extra Mile: Myd – ‘Let You Speak’
Director/Screenwriter: Dan Carr
TEXAS SHORTS
Winner: Folk Frontera
Directors: Alejandra Vasquez, Sam Osborn
Special Jury Recognition for Vision: Birds
Director/Screenwriter: Katherine Propper, Producer: Sophia Loffreda
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SHORTS
Winner: Honeybee
Director/Screenwriter/Producer: Emilio Vazquez Reyes
Special Jury Recognition for Artistic Expression: It’s Getting Bad Again
Director/Screenwriter: Sarah Reyes, Producers: Sarah Reyes, Kenneth Rogers
EPISODIC PILOT COMPETITION
Winner: Something Undone
Director: Nicole Dorsey, Screenwriters: Michael Musi, Madison Walsh, Producers: Max Topplin, Jordan Hayes
Special Jury Recognition for Unique Vision in Writing and Directing: Pamela Ribon and Sara Gunnarsdóttir, My Year of DicksBest of The Hollywood Reporter
- Lena Dunham on Her First Film in a Decade, Youthful Blind Spots and Hope to Reboot 'Girls'
- What Ridley Scott Has Learned: "We Don’t Know S***"
- Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Pain for 'House of Gucci'
Comments / 0