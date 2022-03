Morro Bay’s head football coach — who led the team to a CIF-Central Section Division 6 title last season and a state final runner-up — is leaving for a new job. Jake Goossen-Brown, who was hired in 2019, is leaving to become the new offensive coordinator at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, his alma mater and where he had coached for 12 years before coming to Morro Bay.

