Salute to our Veterans: Mineman 1st Class Nathanial Cartwright

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Between mid-January and mid-February, the gas average in Alabama went up about 30 cents, according to AAA Alabama. "It was basically our spring increase a little early. It was due to optimism that we were going to have a very busy travel season this year, and we probably still will," AAA Alabama Public Relations and Marketing Manager Clay Ingram said.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO