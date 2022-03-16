Salute to our Veterans: Mineman 1st Class Nathanial Cartwright

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. We honor Major Raleigh Power who served in the U.S. Army. He is from Columbus, Georgia and now lives in Mobile. Thank you for your service, Major Raleigh Power.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. We honor Private First Class Bill Morrison who served in the U.S. Army. He was killed in action in Germany during World War Two. His remains were recently returned to America, and today Private First Class...
SCRANTON, Pa. — Veterans gathered outside Congressman Matt Cartwright's office in Scranton Friday, as the Camp Lejeune Justice Act was announced. For more than 30 years, Marines and their families were drinking and using contaminated water at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina causing long-term illnesses. The bill will help...
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. We honor Sergeant Julius Ikner who served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He lost his life fighting in World War Two. He was from Monroe County. Thank you for your service, Sergeant Julius Inker!
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A recently retired Junction City Police Lieutenant is helping to protect members of the community in a different way. Scott Popovich has lived in and served the community of Junction City for more than two decades. “I started with the Junction City Police Department in...
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor Petty Officer First Class Floyd Raby who served 22 years in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a member of the Air search and rescue team. He was from Mobile. Thank you...
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor Senior Chief Justin Lee Morgan who served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He is from Mobile and now lives in Slidell. Thank you for your service, Senior Chief Justin Lee Morgan.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Between mid-January and mid-February, the gas average in Alabama went up about 30 cents, according to AAA Alabama. "It was basically our spring increase a little early. It was due to optimism that we were going to have a very busy travel season this year, and we probably still will," AAA Alabama Public Relations and Marketing Manager Clay Ingram said.
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The Orange Beach City Council has voted to create a city school system. The was action taken by the council Tuesday night and was done literally at the last minute. The council suspended its rules to amend the agenda added the item and then...
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WPMI) — Candidates on the ticket for the upcoming primary got a chance to meet with neighbors and even celebrate a community accomplishment. Event organizer Angie Goudreault says with the primaries just more than two months away she wanted to bring as many republican candidates to Grand Bay as possible so voters in rural Mobile County can be informed.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Monday was special day for a group of veterans in Poplar Bluff. They walked away with a certificate and new skills. Some have new goals they want to accomplish, thanks to a guitar class. “If I can learn, anybody can,” said Army veteran Norman Davis....
Bay Minette, Ala. (WPMI) — A new nursing apprenticeship program at Coastal Alabama Community College aims to attract more students to the field. Right now, there's almost 3,000 openings for registered nurses across the state. "As we know, through the pandemic, it's been tough trying to employ and recruit...
Comments / 0