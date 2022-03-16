ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Drew Sidora Shows Off Her Natural Glow

By Sharde Gillam
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17PSmv_0egPd3hH00

Source: Bravo / Getty

Drew Sidora is glowing… literally! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Twitter this week to show off her natural glow and it’s safe to say that she’s flawless!

In a gorgeous selfie, the actress posed wig free for her 62.1 thousand followers. She looked stunning as she rocked a grey screen printed t-shirt, necklace, and stud earrings. She let her natural, curly locs hang loose in a slicked-back style and showed off her flawless, glowing skin, letting the sun serve as a natural filter.

“ Makeup & Wig Free Monday Until tomorrow,” she commented on the selfie. Check it out below.

When Drew isn’t busy being flawless, she’s gearing up for her return to Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta , set to premiere its Season 14 soon. Sidora will rejoin castmates Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, and Marlo Hampton along with returning castmember Shereé Whitfield and newcomer, Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross, who is set to join the Atlanta ladies for the first time in this upcoming season.

When asked about the upcoming season, castmate Kandi Burrus confirmed to Andy Cohen that the new season is “fire.” She continued, “You know, I tell everybody I’ll admit at the beginning, when we lost two peaches, I was a little nervous. But I am so happy with how it all came together. When I tell yall, it was just craziness from beginning to end. Funny. A lot of funny. A lot of people showing a lot of transparency. So you can see what’s happening in these relationships.”

We can’t wait to see Drew and the rest of the Housewives in the new season!

RELATED STORIES:

Toya And Her Mean Girl Antics Got Played

Drew Sidora Details How Nicki Minaj Body Shamed Her After An Audition On The Rapper’s Life

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Shows Off Her Mom On The Gram For Clamouring Fans

Saweetie is loving the attention her mother, Trinidad Valentin, has been getting since she appeared on stage to present her daughter with the Game Changer award at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music event. The Pretty B*tch Music rapper took to Instagram following the event to show off her mom...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kandi Burruss
Person
Drew Sidora
Person
Kenya Moore
Person
Andy Cohen
shefinds

Zendaya Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants On Date Night With Tom Holland—Her Legs Won't Quit!

From sizzling red carpet looks to stylish Instagram shots, Zendaya, 25, is no stranger to a gorgeous, leggy ensemble. With her model height, the Euphoria actress stunned in a leg-baring LBD look while spotted on a date with her boyfriend Tom Holland, also 25. We love this chic, timeless and classy get-up! After all, what works better for date nights than a little black dress?
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Kanye West Worried Pete Davidson Will Get Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’

Kanye “Ye” West didn’t hold back about his true feelings on ex Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in an explosive new Instagram rant. "I'm really concerned that SKETE will get my kids' mom hooked on drugs. He's in rehab every [two] months," the rapper, 44, who shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with Kardashian, 41, alleged in the caption of his post on March 16.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jamie Lee Curtis shuns prosthetics for very 'real' appearance in new film

Jamie Lee Curtis refused to conceal anything for her new film role and the results are eye-opening. The star is portraying an IRS Inspector in the movie, Everything, Everywhere All at Once, and she shared a look at her character on Instagram - and fans barely recognized her. Jamie admitted...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Cate Blanchett Shows Some Skin In Plunging V-Neck Black Gown At SAG Awards

Cate Blanchett stole the show at the 2022 SAG Awards when she wore a plunging black gown on the red carpet. Cate Blanchett, 52, looked absolutely stunning at the 2022 SAG Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Feb. 27, when she wore a sleeveless black gown with a deep V-neckline. Her dress featured a plunging bodice that revealed ample cleavage and was lined with large black stone embellishments.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Bravo Getty#Makeup Wig Free
HollywoodLife

Salma Hayek, 55, Stuns In Hot Pink Curve-Hugging Gown With Sheer Gloves at SAG Awards

Salma Hayek lit up the SAG Awards red carpet in a hot pink gown that perfectly complemented her curves!. Salma Hayek looked incredible on the red carpet at the SAG Awards, as she attended on behalf of the nominated film House Of Gucci. The 55-year-old slayed in a hot pink gown and sheer gloves while walking the red carpet at the kick off to awards season! The dress was an asymmetrical halter top, that ruched at the chest and wrapped tightly around her waist. It then hinged up at her hips and hung like a cape down her back. Salma accessorized with sheer gloves that featured polka-dots and lots of diamonds on her rings and wrists. The Mexican star put her hair up in a messy-like ponytail and it was such a great choice for the elegant gown.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CharlotteObserver.com

The View’s Joy Behar Accidentally Falls Off Her Chair During Live Show

More than two decades on the air, Joy Behar faced a surprising situation when she fell out of her chair on The View on Thursday, March 3. During the live episode, Behar, 79, walked on stage and ended up slipping from her seat out of nowhere. Her cohosts helped her back into her seat, with Whoopi Goldberg saying, “These chairs move! You touch it and you’re on the ground.”
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jada Pinkett Smith Shines in Gold Gown with Will Smith at Critics’ Choice Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith shone brightly at the Critics’ Choice Awards in a sharp new look with husband Will Smith. The actress arrived on the red carpet with numerous stars, including Halle Berry, Hoyeon Jung and Jodie Turner-Smith. The “Matrix” star hit the red carpet in a sharp gold gown. The strapless number featured a textured column silhouette. Gleaming diamond bracelets, stud earrings and a sparkling beaded headpiece completed Smith’s ensemble. When it came to footwear, Smith’s shoes weren’t visible beneath her gown’s long skirt. However, it’s likely the star wore a pair of strappy sandals or...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Brings Hollywood Glamour to 2022 SAG Awards in Gold Metallic Platforms & Coral Gown

Click here to read the full article. Salma Hayek pulled out a show-stopping look for the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night. The highly anticipated event is taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Hayek attended the ceremony on behalf of her nominated film, “House of Gucci,” the actress plays Pina Auriemma in the drama film. Hayek stepped onto the red carpet in a satin coral colored gown by Gucci. The form-fitting number was complete with an asymmetrical halter top, that ruched at the chest and wrapped tightly around her waist. The dress also hinged...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kerry Washington, Vanessa Hudgens and More Celebrity Arrivals at the 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards—also known as the SAG Awards—will host a range of the top stars across film and television. From Kerry Washington to Reese Witherspoon, numerous celebrities arrived at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar in an array of colorful and bold ensembles. Flowing gowns were a popular choice throughout the evening, hailing from top brands ranging from Schiaparelli to Versace. On the footwear front, pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals continued to reign during awards season from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and more celeb-beloved brands. Kerry Washington arrived in bold style, wearing...
CELEBRITIES
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy