PODCAST: What did we learn from the 2022 NFL combine?

NFL free agency began but because things are happening too quickly and things are changing daily, it did not make sense to record a show about what the Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the league have done in free agency.

That will come next week.

In this new edition of the podcast, Revenge of the Birds’ Seth Cox and I are joined for the second time in as many months by Justin Higdon, Cox’s cohost on the Original Draft Breakdown Podcast.

In this edition of the show, we discuss and react to what we saw at the 2022 NFL combine.

It is a supersized show, so give yourself some time to listen.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

The approximate timestamps for the different position groups are below:

(1:00) Intros and discussion of the combine in general and the drills

(12:27) Discussion of quarterbacks and running backs

(26:00) Discussion of receivers and tight ends

(52:05) Discussion of offensive linemen and interior defenders

(1:11:23) Discussion of pass rushers and off-the-ball linebackers

(1:28:30) Discussion of defensive backs

and