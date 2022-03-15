ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

PODCAST: What did we learn from the 2022 NFL combine?

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 12 days ago
NFL free agency began but because things are happening too quickly and things are changing daily, it did not make sense to record a show about what the Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the league have done in free agency.

That will come next week.

In this new edition of the podcast, Revenge of the Birds’ Seth Cox and I are joined for the second time in as many months by Justin Higdon, Cox’s cohost on the Original Draft Breakdown Podcast.

In this edition of the show, we discuss and react to what we saw at the 2022 NFL combine.

It is a supersized show, so give yourself some time to listen.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

The approximate timestamps for the different position groups are below:

(1:00) Intros and discussion of the combine in general and the drills

(12:27) Discussion of quarterbacks and running backs

(26:00) Discussion of receivers and tight ends

(52:05) Discussion of offensive linemen and interior defenders

(1:11:23) Discussion of pass rushers and off-the-ball linebackers

(1:28:30) Discussion of defensive backs

WATCH: Hubert Davis gets emotional as UNC punches ticket to Final Four

The North Carolina Tar Heels are off to New Orleans and a date with arch rival Duke in the Final Four. But before the tense week begins, the Tar Heels are going to celebrate their 69-49 over Saint Peters. Following that win, UNC head coach Hubert Davis was interviewed on the court by CBS reporter Jamie Erdahl to get his reaction to the win and a Final Four in his first season as head coach. But as Davis started to answer questions, he got very emotional and couldn’t hold back his tears. Watch as Davis goes through those emotions during the interview: UNC...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
