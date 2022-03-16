Marshall County Schools is “Looking Out for Our Kids,” as district unveils new program called “LOOK”

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va.-(WTRF)

“Looking Out for Our Kids” is an acronym for LOOK.

LOOK is a new project that was unveiled Tuesday evening by Marshall County Schools.

The new community outreach program was designed to help people understand the issues children face day to day.

The district introduced the new project at an inaugural event in the John Marshall High School Center for Performing Arts.

Three speakers attended the ceremony to share their stories and experiences. Stacy Bishop was one of those speakers. Bishop, who is a public affairs specialist for the Northern District of West Virginia of the U.S. Attorney’s office, offered tips for parents to help their children make good choices online and offline.

Our office felt it was really important for us to be here Tuesday night to explain to parents, to teachers, to grandparents what to look for, what to watch out for because it’s a different world we live in today than it was 20 years ago. Stacy Bishop, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of WV

Other guest speakers included Marshall County Magistrate Zachary Allman and Anti-Poverty Advocate Amy Jo Hutchison. Allman, who has both experience in both the Marshall County Sheriff’s office and the Marshall County Prosecutor’s office, focused his presentation on grooming signs every family should know when it comes to a child predator while Hutchison talked about her own personal journey about her experience with poverty and how she uses her experience to connect with people who are affected by poverty.

