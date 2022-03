ALBANY — UAlbany infielder Brad Malm has been named the America East Player of the Week, for the second time this season. In three games last week, Malm went 9-for-16 (.563), with two home runs to add to his season total of 10. He also had two doubles and a walk, finishing with four total RBIs and seven runs scored.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO