NHL

Boston 2, Chicago 1

 2 days ago

Third Period_1, Boston, Bergeron 17 (Hall, Marchand), 4:43. 2, Chicago, Hagel 21...

Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Scene of the Cup, Gm 61: Lines, Notes & Preview vs. Predators

The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-15-9) return to the scene of their triumphant 2017 Stanley Cup championship. Patric Hornqvist scored the game-winning goal in the final minutes, and a celebration on enemy ice ensued as the Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators. The current Penguins have won two in a row as head coach Mike Sullivan had made significant changes to the Penguins lineup.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: DeBrusk’s Future, Trade Deadline & More

With the NHL trade deadline five days away, things are getting interesting around the NHL and with the Boston Bruins. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, could a former first-round draft pick have played his last home game for the Black and Gold, a four-game road trip will feature more possible trade targets, a first-year Bruin reaches a milestone, and more.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Power Play Failures, Saros Swipes Nashville Win 4-1

The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-16-9) were the best road team in the NHL, but missed chances and power play flubs gave way to grinding Nashville goals. Roman Josi had three assists to up his season total to 69 points, and Nashville beat the Penguins 4-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night.
NHL
NBC Sports

Report: Claude Giroux nixed potential Bruins trade before deadline

Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux is perhaps the best player rumored to be available with Monday's 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline approaching. The veteran forward is in the final year of his contract and, with the Flyers not a contender to make the playoffs, there's a strong possibility Giroux will be dealt so he can chase his first Stanley Cup title.
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York Rangers likely out on Ben Chiarot, looking at other rental defenseman

The New York Rangers have been linked to Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot for several weeks, but latest reports indicate that they are no longer in the running. “It sounds like (the Josh Manson trade) really intensified some of those conversations that were already happening between the Montreal Canadiens and a pretty long list of suitors,” Pierre LeBrun said on TSN Insider Trading Tuesday. “Among the teams that we believe still have interest includes Calgary, Carolina, Florida, St. Louis and others.”
NHL
FOX Sports

Kraken begin selloff by trading Calle Jarnkrok to Flames

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken started their pre-trade deadline fire sale Wednesday by sending forward Calle Jarnkrok to the Calgary Flames for three draft picks. Seattle received a second-round pick in 2022, a third in 2023 and a seventh in 2024. The second-round pick this summer is the one the Flames previously acquired from the Florida Panthers.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Detroit visits Seattle following shutout win

Detroit Red Wings (25-29-7, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Seattle Kraken (18-38-6, eighth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host Detroit after the Red Wings shut out Vancouver 1-0. Alex Nedeljkovic earned the victory in the net for Detroit after collecting 43 saves. The Kraken are 10-18-3 at...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Capitals and Penguins Lose Out, Trade Deadline Begins

The Washington Capitals were outbid for their man, and the Pittsburgh Penguins suffered a similar fate as the NHL trade deadline activity officially began with a bang. If “first night” is any indication, the market will be nuttier than the housing market. The Ben Chiarot sweepstakes are over. The Florida Panthers are loading for bear or Lightning. So, too, are the Calgary Flames. Tomas Hertl got a new splashy contract, the New York Rangers made a minor deal, and Sportsnet looked at what the last five Stanley Cup champions did at the deadline.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kallgren, Muzzin, Steeves & Simmonds

Even with Auston Matthews missing for the second game of his suspension, the two games could not have gone better from a Toronto Maple Leafs’ perspective. The team won two games in a row. First, the Maple Leafs shut out the Dallas Stars by a 4-0 score, and rookie...
NHL
FOX Sports

Hayes, Flyers rally past Predators in Giroux's 1,000th game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored a tying goal late in the third period, then assisted Joel Farabee’s game-winner with 1:19 remaining to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night after they honored captain Claude Giroux for playing in his 1,000th career regular-season game.
NHL
FOX Sports

Matthews and Toronto take on Nashville

Toronto Maple Leafs (39-17-5, third in the Atlantic) vs. Nashville Predators (35-22-4, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup with Nashville. He ranks fifth in the NHL with 77 points, scoring 45 goals and totaling 32 assists. The Predators are 18-11-0 at home. Nashville...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Prospect Alex Vlasic, a 6-foot-6 Wilmette native, is ready for a bigger challenge with the Chicago Blackhawks

It’s a good thing for Alex Vlasic that his dad didn’t know what he was talking about. John Vlasic once considered the NHL a pipe dream after growing up playing hockey in a Montreal suburb with his brother, Eddie. When Eddie’s son, Marc-Édouard Vlasic, decided to forgo college to pursue professional hockey, “I had said all along, ‘Nobody makes the NHL, Ed,’” John said with a bit of snark, fully ...
NHL
FOX Sports

St. Louis heads to Columbus for non-conference showdown

St. Louis Blues (34-17-9, second in the Central) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (31-28-3, fifth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis travels to Columbus for a non-conference matchup. The Blue Jackets are 17-13-3 on their home ice. Columbus ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.4 assists per game, led...
NHL
NHL

After Rangers trade, Trouba welcomes Vatrano with old photo

New teammates have known each other since they were kids. Jacob Trouba welcomed Frank Vatrano to the New York Rangers by tweeting out a more than 10-year-old image of the two of them sitting in a school classroom. The defenseman included a message in his tweet sent Wednesday night. "We...
NHL
FOX Sports

Tampa Bay hosts New York after Hedman's 2-goal game

New York Rangers (38-18-5, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (39-15-6, second in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit Tampa Bay after Victor Hedman scored two goals in the Lightning's 4-1 win over the Kraken. The Lightning are 21-9-3 against conference opponents. Tampa Bay ranks...
NHL

