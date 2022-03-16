Men’s Championship Tournament Scores

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
DAYTON, Ohio -- Wright State's campus is located just 12 miles from University of Dayton Arena, but the Raiders hadn't played a game there since 1997. Their return won't soon be forgotten. Playing in front of a Wright State-heavy crowd Wednesday night in the First Four, the Raiders beat Bryant...
WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith, Queen Egbo and Caitlin Bickle got to Baylor together and were part of a national championship as freshmen in 2019. They all had a decision to make following an unexpected coaching change after last season. Smith, Egbo and Bickle all opted to stay...
The Los Angeles Lakers who were favored to win the NBA championship this season are failing miserably. Despite LeBron James having a year that solidifies his legacy, the team is falling short and the frustration has reared its ugly head. At Monday night’s Lakers game, which ended as a loss...
What is the highest-scoring game in NCAA Tournament history? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Which programs come to mind when thinking about March Madness?. There’s John Wooden’s undefeated UCLA squads. Mike Krzyzewski and Adolph Rupp created “Blue Bloods” at Duke and Kentucky, respectively. Bob Knight, Roy Williams and Jim Calhoun each won three titles apiece during their coaching careers.
The eight teams will that will play first-round NCAA men’s basketball tournament games at Viejas Arena on Friday will conduct practices there Thursday that are open to the public and free to attend. Each team will have a 40-minute practice and then there will be a five- minute gap...
BYU baseball defeated rival Utah 10-3 at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Home runs by catcher Collin Reuter in the second inning and right fielder Cole Gambill in the third set the tempo early for the Cougars, who collected 12 hits on the night. “We really...
COWBOY HOOPS – Trayce Jackson-Davis had 29 points and nine rebounds, Jordan Geromino scored a career-high 15 points and Indiana beat Wyoming 66-58 in a first four game. Hunter Maldonado paced the Pokes with 21 points but turned the ball over 10 times. Graham Ike had 17 to go along with and nine rebounds. The Pokes end the season with a record of 25-9 overall.
