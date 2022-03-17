ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Evanston activist Elise Malary's car found, but she remains missing

By Jermont Terry
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmPMm_0egPYsI600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3orkrQ_0egPYsI600
Car found, but Evanston activist Elise Malary remains missing 02:33

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The car belonging to a missing Evanston activist has been found in a municipal parking lot.

Police late Tuesday were checking nearby cameras to see who drove the Elise Malary's car to the parking lot. Her family received word that her 2008 Honda Accord was left there.

But it is going on seven days, and no one has seen or heard from Malary herself.

Her family is trying to stay optimistic, but with each day, they worry more.

Elise Malary has been missing since Wednesday, March 9, and uncertainty hangs around her disappearance. Her younger sister, Fabiana Malary, suspects something is wrong.

"She's never done anything like this before," said Fabiana Malary. "So that's why it's been just so alarming for us."

Elise Malary lives alone in an apartment building near Hinman Avenue and Keeney Street in the southeastern part of Evanston. After not responding to calls or texts, her sister had management go into her apartment.

"The front door was unlocked, and the back door was unlocked - and that is very, very unusual with my sister," said Fabiana Malary. "She's always on top of her safety. She never plays about that."

Elise Malary is an activist in the LGBTQ community, and it leaves her sister to wonder if that plays any part in her disappearance.

"I know that some people might not necessarily like Elise for who she is and how she lives her life, and that is definitely a possibility there could be people out there that have something against her," said Fabiana Malary.

Right now, Evanston police are only classifying the case as a missing persons case. But with each day, her family can't help to wonder if there's more.

"I'm afraid of, you know, something happened to her," said Fabiana Malary. "I'm afraid what could have possibly happened."

And if Elise Malary just needed time to regroup, her sister is asking that she reach out – something she hasn't done in almost a week.

"Our family is in utter disarray with the fact she's missing, and we cannot think about what life would be like if she wasn't here anymore," Fabiana Malary said.

Despite Elise Malary's apartment being left unlocked, there were no signs of anything missing. The parking lot where her car was found is about two blocks from where she lives.

Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th Ward) posted on Facebook, calling Elise a "40th Ward neighbor" and "a good friend." He said, "We all want to see her back and safe at home."

Vasquez said on Saturday, a group will meet at 5228 N. Clark Avenue to pass out flyers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Evanston police.

Comments / 7

Maratha 38
3d ago

I'm praying that she is found, safe, and unharmed. This is taking a significant toll on her family with worry and sleepless nights. No one leaves their home voluntarily and leaves all the doors open; that is a crime scene.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Person found dead in Lawndale fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was found dead in a fire in Lawndale Friday evening. The fire broke out in the graystone two-flat at 1527 S. Homan Ave. The Fire Department confirmed one person died in the fire, but could not immediately provide further details. This was the second deadly fire in Chicago within a matter of hours. Around 3 p.m., a fire broke out at 11649 S. Aberdeen St. in West Pullman, and Clarence and Clementine Johnson were found inside the house. Both were rushed to the hospital in very critical condition. Mr. Johnson was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park, where he died. Mrs. Johnson was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was still fighting for her life late Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

6 shot, one killed in weekend gun violence across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was killed and at least six others have been injured in weekend gun violence acrss Chicago. At least two of those shot are minors, and one was just 1 year old. The girl suffered a graze wound to the head. while sitting in the back set of a vehile in the 5500 block of West Rightwood around 6:30 p.m. Friday.She was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody. In another incident a rideshare driver was shot while dropping off a passenger in Gage Park, according to police.Around 4:40 a.m. Saturday morning, the victim, a 40-year-old male rideshare driver, dropped off a passenger in the 5400 block of South California Avenue and then saw an unknown offender on foot firing shots in his direction from in between cars parked on the street.The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.This is a developing story. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Rideshare driver in critical condition following shooting in Gage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A rideshare driver was shot while dropping off a passenger in Gage Park Saturday morning, according to police. Around 4:40 a.m., the victim, a 40-year-old male rideshare driver, dropped off a passenger in the 5400 block of South California Avenue and then saw an unknown offender on foot firing shots in his direction from in between cars parked on the street. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police issue alert of business burglaries in parts of the city

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning businesses of burglaries that occurred Friday morning in the West Rogers Park, Edgewater, Tri-Taylor, and South Loop neighborhoods.Police said in each incident, the offenders forced their way into the business before taking money, lottery tickets, athletic apparel, and shoes before fleeing each location in a dark-colored SUV. Incident times and locations: 2100 block of West Devon Ave on March 18, 2022, at 1:08 a.m.2700 block of West Touhy Ave on March 18, 2022, at 2:23 a.m.1900 block of West Peterson Ave on March 18, 2022, at 2:34 a.m.1300 block of West Hollywood Ave on March...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evanston, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Evanston, IL
Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Missing: Local advocate Elise Malary from Evanston last seen on March 9

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A family is searching for a missing woman last seen in Evanston.Elise Malary, 31, sent a text to her sister Fabiana on March 9 around 9 a.m. Fabiana Malary told CBS 2 her sister Elise pays monthly bills and regularly checks in with receipts. This month she did not initially hear from her sister and then received a text saying "I am going to pay it sis."That was the last known contact.   Evanston police confirmed there is an active investigation into Elise's disappearance. "I have been calling her phone and I have not been able to get in contact with...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

1-year-old girl grazed in head in Belmont Cragin shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 1-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the head in a shooting in Belmont Cragin Friday evening. The girl was in the back of a car in the 5500 block of West Wrightwood Avenue, at Linder Avenue, when someone in a white sport-utility vehicle fired shots and struck her, police said. The girl was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition. No one was in custody late Friday. Area Five detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

4 injured, including 3-year-old girl, in head-on crash in Long Grove

LONG GROVE, Ill. (CBS) – Three people including a 3-year-old girl were hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash in Long Grove Friday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., Lake County Sherriff's deputies responded to a crash with injuries on Route 53 and Schaeffer Road. Upon arrival, they located two vehicles that collided head-on. Initial reports say a 2013 Chevrolet Cruz, driven by a 24-year-old Waukegan woman, was traveling northbound on Route 53. The driver crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a 2009 Honda Accord driven by a 34-year-old Hanover Park woman, possibly avoiding another left-turning vehicle, authorities said. The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical, life-threatening injuries.  She currently remains in the hospital with serious injuries that are no longer believed to be life-threatening.  Two passengers in the Chevrolet, a 3-year-old girl, and a 22-year-old man, both of Waukegan, were transported to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda sustained minor injuries and declined transport to a hospital.The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.
LONG GROVE, IL
CBS Chicago

Man, woman killed after domestic call in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a deadly end to a domestic violence call in the South Chicago neighborhood. It started Friday night when a woman reached out for help after a terrifying text from her sister. Police arrived at a home near 84th and Mackinaw just before 10 p.m. Friday night. Officers said when they knocked on the door, a man came to a window and closed the curtains, and then they heard heard at least five shots. SWAT teams were called as a precaution. Police later found a 20-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man dead inside an apartment. Both suffered gunshot wounds to the head. 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andre Vasquez
CBS Chicago

Woman of about 70 killed in apparent hit-and-run in Belmont Central

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was killed in a hit-and-run in the Belmont Central community Thursday night. At 8:07 p.m., police were called to the 6000 block of West Grand Avenue and found a woman of about 70 lying unresponsive on the street. The woman appeared to have been struck by a vehicle that was no longer at the scene, police said. She suffered head and body trauma and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she was pronounced dead. No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Five detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman shot, killed while driving in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is killed after being shot while driving in the Little Village neighborhood Friday night. Police said around 11:43 p.m., Folashade Mordi, 25, was driving in the 2400 block of South Homan when an unknown offender shot into the vehicle from an unknown direction. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the left side of the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, according to police.  No one is in custody, Area four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Husband dead, wife in 'very critical' condition after West Pullman house fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fire crews Friday night were working to figure out what started a fire in West Pullman that left a man dead and his wife of 64 years fighting for her life.The husband and wife – both in their 90s – were trapped. Their family told CBS 2's Jermont Terry they hope the wife pulls through.As workers boarded up the house at 11649 S. Aberdeen St., family members tried collecting anything salvageable from the deadly fire."My heart is broken," said the couple's nephew, Sidney Johnson, "and I can just imagine what they went through."Johnson's aunt and uncle, Clarence...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 dead after officers, SWAT respond to wellness check

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are dead after authorities responded to a wellness check in the South Chicago area early Saturday morning.Police said around 1:30 a.m., officers respond to a wellbeing call of a possible woman being held against her will by her boyfriend on the 8400 block of South Mackinaw. Upon arrival, officers knocked, and a man came to the window before closing the curtains. After some words, officers heard five gunshots. SWAT was called to the scene. The man, 30, was found along with a woman, 20, in the residence both having suffered gunshot wounds to the head and were pronounced dead on the scene. No officers were injured. Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person
CBS Chicago

Man shot in South Loop carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and wounded in a carjacking in the South Loop Friday night. Police said at 8:55 p.m., a man was sitting in his car waiting for someone in the 100 block of East Cullerton Street, near Michigan Avenue, when five men came up to him. All five of the men had guns, police said. One of the men ordered the victim to get out of his car, but he refused, police said. That attacker then shot the victim once in the thigh and dragged him out of the car. The five perpetrators jumped into the victim's white Jaguar and drove off, police said. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. Area Three detectives are investigating. No one was in custody Friday night. 
CBS Chicago

Norwood Park woman's sitting room in ruins after car smashes into house

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The front of a house in Norwood Park had been left wrecked and unstable Friday night, a night after a driver lost control and slammed into the home. But it doesn't end there. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke to the homeowner, Cheryl Kelly, who has been living in the house near Harlem and Talcott avenues for 23 years. In the wee hours Friday morning, Kelly's former sitting room – the place where she used to play piano by the window – was left in ruins when the car crashed into her home. "Brand new gutters," Kelly...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Thieves bust through security shutters to burglarize stores in Tri-Taylor, Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crew of thieves was caught on camera stealing armfuls of clothing and shoes from a business on the city's West Side.As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported Friday, retail theft in Chicago has left many business owners are now very frustrated. The owner of the Flee Club consignment store at 2221 W. Taylor St. in Tri-Taylor is especially unhappy, as he has now been hit four times. In the latest burglary, the thieves were not satisfied just targeting the main sales area upstairs. They went to the basement and stole shoes in boxes from racks. ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Teen charged as adult in Aurora carjacking, shooting that left woman paralyzed

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- A teenage arrested in connection with a carjacking and shooting that left a mom paralyzed is now being charged as an adult. Prosecutors said on the afternoon of Jan. 17, 2021, Ishmail Gonzalez pulled Kim Weibring out of her Hyundai Santa Fe and shot her in the back in a Wendy's parking lot in Aurora. Gonzalez is now 17 and has been indicted on several charges, including attempted murder. Gonzalez and Edward McGee, then 26, of Harvey, were arrested and charged in the case in April 2021. Another suspect, a 15-year-old, was shot and killed during a separate carjacking attempt in Lansing several days after the Auora carjacking. A fourth suspect, Darrell Frazier of Lansing, was arrested in June 2021.
AURORA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Chicago

Chicago police release surveillance video in fatal shooting of 12-year-old girl

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Have you seen these three men? Chicago police just released new surveillance video hoping to find the gunmen who shot and killed a 12-year-old girl on the way home from her own birthday party. City POD cameras captured images of the killers. On March 1 Nyzireya London Moore was riding in the car with her family near 72nd and Oakley when someone started firing in the street. A bullet hit Moore in the head. She died three three days later. Chicago police are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in this case. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago mobile surveillance camera shot out on city's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Albany Park intersection of Drake Avenue and Ainslie Street is plagued by shootings, and it recently got a new city surveillance camera. But just a few days later now, that security camera is gone. Someone shot it.  As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported Thursday, a resident sent an image of the camera. It shows the city surveillance camera and a text which read: "New cameras on our corner."  The resident was excited. But just a few days later, that excitement went away -  and so did the camera. Security video from a nearby apartment...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman in serious condition after Cicero fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman is in serious condition after firefighters rescued her from a burning home in Cicero.It happened on South 51st Court near 19th Street. Crews said the 71-year-old woman has third degree burns on her face, neck and arms. One firefighter suffered a minor arm injury. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
64K+
Followers
23K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy