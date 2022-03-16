ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday March 15th

By Kris Boone
 2 days ago

Quiet conditions return to the Concho Valley with clear skies and afternoon highs in the 70s. Winds have been from the north at 10-15 MPH, but those will begin to shift from the south going into the next couple of days.

“Wind”nesday will really start to see the southern winds increase across the area with temperatures soaring into the 80s. Expect some risk of wildfires to be higher with the gusty winds and drier conditions. Those conditions will continue into Thursday as well.

Friday, a cold front moves into the state, increasing cloud coverage slightly and dropping temperatures by 10 degrees. No significant rain expected with the first cold front, but a second cold front arriving early next week could sparks some isolated showers and storms for the Concho Valley. Drought conditions continue to creep up for the region as the area begin to transition in the severe weather season.

