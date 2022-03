WSB-TV reports several people in Atlanta have complained about suddenly discovering that they were completely out of gas, even after filling up their tank not too long ago. These car owners would later find out that someone drilled holes in the tank, and used a bucket to collect the precious gas, leaving them with nothing but a hefty bill to pay for the damages. “I’ve got almost $2,000 worth of damages, not just in the gas tank, but also damage the fuel pump, which is a pretty big issue,” one person said.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO