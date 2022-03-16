ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick Six: Panthers Plan B, NCAA Tourney Predictions, and the future of Freddie Freeman

 2 days ago

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Now, to the fastest segment in the CSL multiverse, it’s Quick Six. ESPN Radio’s Walker Mehl rejoining us as well as QC News anchor Ryan Kruger who has become accustomed to hosting this program. Two minutes on the clock:

  • Walker, if Deshaun Watson is not going to be a Panther, who is the Plan B in Carolina?
  • Ryan, who is going to be this year’s Cinderella in the NCAA Tournament?
  • Walker, which big name program is going to be the first to fall in the NCAA Tournament?
  • Ryan, where does Freedie Freeman end up?
  • Walker, you must give a dollar amount. How much would it take for you to get in a UFC Octagon with Connor McGregor?
  • Ryan, if you can bring back one band from the 90’s to put out a new album today, who would it be?
Fox 46 Charlotte

NASCAR and Hendrick to partner on 24 Hours of Le Mans entry

SEBRING, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports have partnered on an effort to enter the 24 Hours of Le Mans next year with a modified version of its new Next Gen car. The collaborative effort announced Thursday at Sebring International Raceway seeks the “Garage 56” entry, which was created in 2012 as a special […]
SEBRING, FL
The Carolinas’, and nation’s, single largest greenhouse is celebrating 50 years in business

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Plants that are now just beginning to bloom in your neighborhood most likely came from a greenhouse in Huntersville. Metrolina Greenhouses supplies plants to big box stores within a 600-mile radius of Charlotte. This summer the business is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Next time you’re at one of those big […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
