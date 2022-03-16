ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier Parish, LA

Louisiana Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest After 16 Pounds of Drugs Were Found

Calcasieu Parish News
 5 days ago
Louisiana Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest After 16 Pounds of Drugs Were Found. On March 14, 2022, shortly after 1:00 a.m., a Louisiana State Trooper from Troop...

Goonie
5d ago

Not really innocent until proven guilty cause if that was the case then why would an innocent person need a bond, so that’s the lie, your actually GUILTY until proven innocent, non the less good job by the authorities, but let’s stop with the lies please….

Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities Asking for Help in Locating Burglary and Assault Suspect

Authorities Asking for Help in Locating Burglary and Assault Suspect. DeRidder Police said on March 18, 2022, that they are investigating a report of an individual who entered a home on Tuesday, March 15th, 2022 at approximately 7:00 PM. The unknown suspect was inside the house and attacked the resident when they returned home. The incident happened near the corner of Shirley and North Texas Streets. At approximately 7:30 p.m., the suspect fled on foot northbound.
DERIDDER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 14 Years for His Role in a Federal Drug Conspiracy

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 14 Years for His Role in a Federal Drug Conspiracy. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Taurus Russell, age 43, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana was sentenced on March 10, 2022, to a three-count superseding bill of information. In Count 1, Russell was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine hydrochloride in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), (b)(1)(B), and 846. In Count 2, Russell was charged with use of communication facilities to further a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Section 843(b).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities Seeking Information about Pharmacy Burglary in Moss Bluff

Authorities Seeking Information about Pharmacy Burglary in Moss Bluff. Moss Bluff, LA – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crimestoppers reported that on February 16, 2022, during the early morning hours, the suspect seen in the video shattered the front door of a drug store located in Moss Bluff, LA. Once inside the suspect entered the pharmacy and stole several medications then fled on foot.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Faces Up to 28 Years in Prison After Being Indicted for Gun and Drug Charges, and Possession of Body Armor

Louisiana Man Faces Up to 28 Years in Prison After Being Indicted for Gun and Drug Charges, and Possession of Body Armor. Louisiana – Sidney Simon, age 37, a resident of New Orleans, was charged on March 4, 2022, in a five-count indictment by a federal grand jury for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a firearm after being convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence, possessing body armor after being convicted of a violent felony, possessing with the intent to distribute marijuana, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to More than Six Years for Drug and Gun Charges

Louisiana Man Sentenced to More than Six Years for Drug and Gun Charges. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Reynaud Kendrell Variste (“Variste ”), age 32, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced to 81 months imprisonment and a $200.00 mandatory special assessment fee after pleading guilty in federal court to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A) and possession with intent to distribute heroin, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(C). Upon release from imprisonment, Variste will be placed on supervised release for 3 years.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty in a 2021 Drug Case, Faces up to 40 Years in Prison

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty in a 2021 Drug Case, Faces up to 40 Years in Prison. Louisiana – James Watts, 50, of Amite, Louisiana, pled guilty March 8, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon to a one-count superseding bill of information charging him with possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Police to Conduct Independent External Review and Assessment

Louisiana State Police to Conduct Independent External Review and Assessment. Louisiana – On March 11, 2022, the Louisiana State Police announced that, after a nationwide search, the LSP have contracted with The Bowman Group to conduct a comprehensive independent external review and assessment of the Louisiana State Police’s policies, procedures, practices, culture, and training in order to drive organizational change and improved public safety services. The consulting services will be provided through May 2023 at a cost of nearly $1.5 million divided between the fiscal years 2022 and 2023. The Bowman Group is a globally recognized organization with a track record of improving police department operations through system assessments, policy analysis, technological evaluations, and training enhancements.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to More Than 21 Years After Pleading Guilty to Multiple Drug Charges

Louisiana Man Sentenced to More Than 21 Years After Pleading Guilty to Multiple Drug Charges. Louisiana – Demarquiez Harris (“D. Harris”), age 26, a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, was sentenced on March 3, 2022, by United States District Judge Wendy B. Vitter to 262 months imprisonment and 60 months of supervised release after pleading guilty to five counts of a twelve-count indictment charging him and two of his brothers with several narcotics offenses, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. D. Harris pled guilty to counts 1, 4, 6, 7, and 8 of the indictment.
BOGALUSA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Troopers Update on Multi-Vehicle Fatal Crash on I-10 in Lake Charles

Louisiana Troopers Update on Multi-Vehicle Fatal Crash on I-10 in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, LA – Troopers were able to secure new evidence related to this crash as the investigation continues. The 18-wheeler driver has been found and cleared of any wrongdoing or criminal intent. According to new evidence, the driver of the Ford, 51-year-old Silvano Nava Retana of Sulphur, was traveling west on the paved inside shoulder of I-10 near milepost 35. Retana steered his vehicle to the right and sideswiped the 18-wheeler trailer’s rear left side tires. Following the collision, the Ford crossed the center median and collided with the Toyota in the eastbound lanes of traffic. Additional charges are possible, and the crash is still being investigated.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Crash on I-10 East Near Opelousas Street in Lake Charles, Lanes Blocked

Crash on I-10 East Near Opelousas Street in Lake Charles, Lanes Blocked. This crash has been cleared from the roadway. On March 8, 2022, at approximately 6 pm, Lake Charles Police Department and Louisiana DOTD have reported that there is an overturned semi-trailer on I-10 Eastbound near Opelousas Street ( Exit 32). As of 6:10 pm, the 2 right lanes were blocked. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

A Former Director of Inspection and Code Enforcement in a Louisiana City Pleads Guilty to Using an Interstate Facility with Intent to Carry on Unlawful Activity and Tax Fraud

A Former Director of Inspection and Code Enforcement in a Louisiana City Pleads Guilty to Using an Interstate Facility with Intent to Carry on Unlawful Activity and Tax Fraud. Louisiana – The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced today that James Mohamad, 52, of Kenner, Louisiana pleaded guilty to conspiracy to use an interstate facility with intent to carry on unlawful activity (Title 18, United States Code, Sections 371 and 1952(a)(3)) and filing false tax returns (Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(1)).
KENNER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles Man Arrested for Bank Fraud After Allegedly Trying to Cash a Forged Check

Lake Charles Man Arrested for Bank Fraud After Allegedly Trying to Cash a Forged Check. Westlake, LA – According to the Westlake Police Department, officers were dispatched to Whitney Bank on Tuesday, March 2, 2022, in reference to a male subject attempting to cash a fraudulent check. Officers arrived and spoke with a male subject identified as Timmie Moore, 55, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Moore attempted to cash a check for $1863.15 but was unsuccessful. Moore told officers that the check was a forgery.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Police Issue Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory

Louisiana State Police Issue Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office on March 1, 2022, for a 13-year-old girl who went missing from her home on Zip Lane in New Iberia. She left her house at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022. When she left the house, she was wearing a multicolored jacket.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

