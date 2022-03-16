Louisiana Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest After 16 Pounds of Drugs Were Found

Louisiana Troopers Update on Multi-Vehicle Fatal Crash on I-10 in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, LA – Troopers were able to secure new evidence related to this crash as the investigation continues. The 18-wheeler driver has been found and cleared of any wrongdoing or criminal intent. According to new evidence, the driver of the Ford, 51-year-old Silvano Nava Retana of Sulphur, was traveling west on the paved inside shoulder of I-10 near milepost 35. Retana steered his vehicle to the right and sideswiped the 18-wheeler trailer’s rear left side tires. Following the collision, the Ford crossed the center median and collided with the Toyota in the eastbound lanes of traffic. Additional charges are possible, and the crash is still being investigated.

