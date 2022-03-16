Vermonters rally to support Ukraine; Scott signs off on aid

MONTPELIER – The Vermont State House was lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag Tuesday evening as dozens gathered outside for a unity vigil in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Governor Phil Scott said the vigil was a message to the people of Ukraine and to the “tyrant in Russia” that Vermont stands united with Ukraine, for its freedom, and with its people.

“Ukraine’s fight to protect its people, their rights, their land and what that means for Democracy across the globe is too important for us to sit out,” Governor Scott said.

Governor Scott also put pen to paper on a bill that will send more than $644,000 in aid to the Ukrainian people.

“It was important to me and all of us that this money go to an organization we know can make a difference,” Scott said. “We will be donating these funds to Save the Children, a global humanitarian aid organization with boots on the ground and expertise to do just that – save kids.”

Gary Shea, lead advisor for Save the Children, was on hand to explain how that money will benefit the organization’s work in Ukraine.

“We provide cash cards, debit cards, food, warm clothing, anything they need to get to a safer place,” Shea said. “That’s the kind of work we will continue to do. Concerns include the number of unaccompanied minors and the number of internally displaced people in Ukraine, which is close to two million.”

The exact amount signed off by Governor Scott is $644,826, representing one dollar from every Vermonter, plus the total amount of money collected by the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery for the sale of Russian-sourced products from the start of the invasion to the date Scott discontinued their sale.

“I know this is a small gesture, but it’s not something we’ve ever done before,” Governor Scott said. “We hope it will inspire others to take similar steps, because if states were to unite around the common cause, together we can make a real difference.”

