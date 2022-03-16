FCPS renews partnership with African American Resource, Cultural and Heritage Society

Frederick County Public Schools renewed its year-old partnership with the African American Resource, Cultural and Heritage Society this week.

The society “is very proud of the continued work of our education committee, led by Patricia G. Washington,” Protean Gibril, the society’s new president, said in an FCPS news release. “We will support the development and enhancement of curriculum materials by working with FCPS to ensure African American history and their untold stories are part of the rich history of Frederick.”

The society will continue to sponsor events for FCPS students, the release said, including oral history lectures and artifact presentations. The group also encourages students to study Black history in Frederick County for National History Day, a nonprofit that organizes an annual competition in which ​​half a million U.S. students conduct and present original historical research.

Society members are working to build a heritage center, which is slated for the former cycling studio in the parking garage on East All Saints Street in downtown Frederick. The facility will “allow for an extension of programming and provide student internship opportunities,” according to the FCPS release.

“We are excited to renew our partnership with AARCH Society and continue our work together in enriching the education of all students in FCPS,” said Colleen Bernard, FCPS’ secondary social studies curriculum specialist.

