North Texas holds on for 67-63 win over Texas State in NIT

Texas Southern is advancing to the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76-67 in their First Four matchup in Dayton, Ohio. Bryson Etienne led all scorers with 21 points, while John Walker the Third provided 16 points and six rebounds off the bench. Texas Southern led by two at halftime, but had a strong second half to pull away with the victory. The 16th-seeded Tigers are slated to face number-one seed Kansas in the Midwest Region. The teams will meet Thursday night in Fort Worth, Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO