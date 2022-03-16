North Texas holds on for 67-63 win over Texas State in NIT

Reeves-Maybin will sign a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Texans on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Reeves-Maybin spent his first five professional seasons with the Lions, and he had a career-best year in 2021. Across 15 appearances, he logged 82 tackles (53 solo), four pass defenses, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. The 27-year-old will be rewarded with a two-year deal from the Texans, and he should have a chance to carve out a sizable role in the team's defense.
Comments / 0