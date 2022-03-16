ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

North Texas holds on for 67-63 win over Texas State in NIT

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

DENTON, Texas (AP) Rubin Jones made a basket with 3:15 remaining in overtime to give North Texas a lead they would not relinquish en route to a 67-63 win over Texas State...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Juwan Howard Called Out For His Timeout On Thursday

College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

2022 NCAA Tournament bracket: College basketball scores, live stream by region, March Madness TV schedule

The first full marathon day of the 2022 NCAA Tournament on Thursday did not disappoint. We watched a little of everything, from No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga getting a good scare, a pair of No. 12 seeds tipping over their No. 5 seed opponents and No. 2 seed Kentucky becoming just the 10th team in tournament history to take a loss to a No. 15 seed in what topped the scale as the day's biggest stunner.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KFOR

Sooners Tipoff NIT With Win Over Missouri State

Oklahoma's men's basketball team used a 13-2 run early in the second half, and hot 3-point shooting to beat Missouri State 89-72 in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.
NORMAN, OK
Austin American-Statesman

Texas State notebook: Five straight wins have Bobcats surging into Top 25 baseball polls

SAN MARCOS — Texas State's baseball team, on the heels of a five-game wining streak, is ranked in all six national polls this week, including the No. 15 spot in the Collegiate Baseball poll and a No. 22 rating by D1Baseball. The Bobcats' last loss was March 8 at home to then top-ranked Texas, a down-to-the-wire 9-8 game that saw Texas State leave three runners stranded in the final inning. The Bobcats found redemption — and national attention —...
AUSTIN, TX
KAKE TV

Kansas set to face Texas Southern in opening round

FORT WORTH, Tex. (KAKE) - The Kansas Jayhawks arrived in Texas Tuesday afternoon and now their opening round matchup set after Texas Southern knocked off Texas A&M Corpus Christi in the First Four play-in game Tuesday night. Kansas is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region and will now...
FORT WORTH, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Panthers sign C Bradley Bozeman

The Panthers continued to remodel their interior offensive line Friday. They agreed to a one-year deal with Bradley Bozeman. The team has announced the move. A three-year starter with the Ravens, Bozeman has experience at both guard and center. The former sixth-round pick was part of each offensive line of Baltimore’s full-fledged Lamar Jackson era, being a full-time starter from 2019-21. Bozeman joins guard Austin Corbett as new additions for Carolina up front.
NFL
Texas Southern Advances After First Four Win Over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Texas Southern is advancing to the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76-67 in their First Four matchup in Dayton, Ohio. Bryson Etienne led all scorers with 21 points, while John Walker the Third provided 16 points and six rebounds off the bench. Texas Southern led by two at halftime, but had a strong second half to pull away with the victory. The 16th-seeded Tigers are slated to face number-one seed Kansas in the Midwest Region. The teams will meet Thursday night in Fort Worth, Texas.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KCBD

No. 3 seed TTU takes on No. 14 seed Montana State in first round of NCAA Tournament

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech is the No. 3 seed in the NCAA West Region and is set for the program’s fourth straight and 19th overall NCAA Tournament appearance where it will open against No. 14 seeded Montana State at 12:45 p.m. (CST) on Friday at the Viejas Arena in San Diego, California. On the other side of the West Region bracket in San Diego, Alabama will play either Rutgers or Notre Dame on Friday.
LUBBOCK, TX
CBS Sports

Texans' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Signing with Texans

Reeves-Maybin will sign a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Texans on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Reeves-Maybin spent his first five professional seasons with the Lions, and he had a career-best year in 2021. Across 15 appearances, he logged 82 tackles (53 solo), four pass defenses, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. The 27-year-old will be rewarded with a two-year deal from the Texans, and he should have a chance to carve out a sizable role in the team's defense.
NFL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Damien Wilson: Signs with Panthers

Wilson agreed to a two-year contract with the Panthers on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Wilson set a career high with 106 tackles (59 solo), three sacks, one interception and one forced fumble in 17 games for Jacksonville in 2021, and he was able to secure a multi-year deal in free agency. The 28-year-old should be a solid IDP option for Carolina in 2022 coming off last year's production.
NFL
Little Apple Post

Jayhawks roll by Texas Southern

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Remy Martin had 15 points and Christian Braun 14 to lead five players scoring in double figures for top-seeded Kansas, and the Jayhawks opened their 50th NCAA Tournament with an 83-56 victory over Texas Southern. The SWAC champion Tigers had their only lead over the Big 12 champs after Bryson Etienne made their first shot of the game. Kansas is 29-6 and plays its second-round Midwest Regional game Saturday against ninth-seeded Creighton. John Walker III had 13 points for the Tigers.
COLLEGE SPORTS

