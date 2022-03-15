ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU baseball survives the Green Wave

By Kyle Richardson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
It was another beautiful night at Alex Box Stadium as LSU came into Tuesday’s game against the Tulane Green Wave after a 4-0 showing last week.

That success continues in this one, though the 7-5 final score was a bit closer than the Tigers would have liked.

Will Helmers got the start on the mound, and the Green Wave got to him early as they chased him from the mound after only 1.2 innings. Helmers was charged with three hits, two runs, and two strikeouts.

Tulane scored on a double and a single to make it 2-0 Green Wave headed to the bottom of the second inning. LSU’s bats remained quiet until the bottom of the third inning. The Tigers found themselves on the good end of a fielding error that led to Gavin Dugas scoring on what should’ve been a routine groundout to first base.

Dylan Crews then followed that up with a sacrifice fly for an RBI to tie the game at 2-2 after three full innings.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the ‘Italian Stallion’ Giovanni DiGiacomo continued his hot streak at the plate with an RBI single to score Cade Doughty.

Tre Morgan followed the DiGiacomo hit with a two-RBI single to score Gio and Jordan Thompson and make it 5-2 Tigers after four full innings.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Morgan struck again as he hit a sacrifice fly to score Thompson to extend the lead to 6-2 LSU after six innings. With two outs in the top of the seventh inning, an error came back to bite the Tigers as Dugas dropped a fly ball, and two runs scored to cut the LSU lead to 6-4 after seven innings.

In the top of the eighth inning, Devin Fontenot came into the game and gave up a run on a wild pitch to make it 6-5 Tigers. After another wild pitch, the Green Wave had a man on third with only one out. Baumgardt hit a ball to Gio in right field, and he made a great catch and gunned the runner down at home to keep the LSU lead at one as we headed to the bottom of the eighth.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Josh Pearson came in as a pinch hitter and proceeded to rope an RBI double down the first-base line to score Bianco from first and give LSU a little bit of breathing room as we headed to the ninth inning. Devin Fontenot then calmed the tides in the top of the ninth to secure the 7-5 LSU win.

With the win, LSU increases its win streak to five games in a row. The Tigers will start conference play against Texas A&M this Friday night with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. LSU was led at the plate by Morgan, Gio, and Thompson who all went 2 for 4 today. Eric Reyzelman (1-0) was credited for the win and Fontenot (1) was credited with the save.

