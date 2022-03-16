ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Lake County town split on proposed massive development that would double its size

By Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A massive development that could double the size of a Lake County town is continuing to march along.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

It brings with it fears that the town of Mascotte could lose its rural identity and get swallowed up by the growing metro area 40 miles away from Orlando.

If planned housing development is approved, it would bring 2,800 homes and 7,000 new residents to the community of 6,600.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=376E2h_0egPU1bg00
Mascotte Lake County town split on proposed massive development that would double its size (Nick Papantonis)

Mascotte is part of a larger fight playing out all over Central Florida. Former farming areas like Apopka, Saint Cloud and Oviedo are now overtaken by homes and commuters as lawmakers struggle to contain the sprawl.

In the last decade, the census calculated the metro area grew by almost 30%. And with more people needing a place to live, Mascotte is now on the front lines.

During a meeting Tuesday night, council members said the plan has issues. They don’t want the developer to cut corners by counting retention ponds as open space or building up to 280 model homes.

Four out of five council members are open to the project.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Here’s how you can help experts research fatal virus impacting Florida turtles

ORLANDO, Fla. — There’s a fatal virus infecting Florida’s freshwater turtle population, and wildlife experts are asking for the community’s help to track its spread. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said they’ve been studying the Turtle Fraservirus 1 (TFV1), formerly known as turtle bunyavirus, since early 2018. Since then, the virus has been detected in Putnam, Lake, Seminole, Orange, Polk, Osceola, Brevard, Indian River and Collier counties.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Happening Friday: Food giveaway in Apopka

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Apopka-area families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will hold a food giveaway in conjunction with Apopka Area Concerned Citizens Coalition. The March 18...
APOPKA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Mascotte, FL
City
Apopka, FL
Lake County, FL
Government
City
Oviedo, FL
City
Saint Cloud, FL
County
Lake County, FL
Local
Florida Government
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

7 violations issued since New Smyrna Beach started youth curfew

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The city of New Smyrna Beach says it has handed out seven curfew violation citations since a youth curfew was enacted on Wednesday. The curfew is in effect for people under 18 east of Riverside Drive and for groups of 30 or more elsewhere in the city limits from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and legal holidays, city officials said.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
81K+
Followers
92K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy