Biden's sanctions against Russia running risk of creating new Soviet Union: Jonas Max Ferris

By Hannah Grossman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestment adviser Jonas Max Ferris questioned whether the crippling sanctions the Biden administration imposed on Russia would have a net positive impact for U.S. interests on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "I think the effect is we're running a real risk of creating basically a new Soviet Union and a new...

