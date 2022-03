After being the first major film festival hit by the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic—the unfortunate timing couldn’t have been worse, March 2020 as the virus first started causing lockdowns around the U.S. — and having to cancel that year, SXSW has been arguably hit the hardest of all the festivals in North America. 2021 SXSW had to go virtual as the virus issues persisted, but this year, the festival is finally triumphantly back in person. Yes, it’s also a hybrid model and there are titles available to stream, but the SXSW (and perhaps more importantly, the studios) is really looking at itself as an in-person festival.

