After two hours of debate, delegates overwhelmingly passed a $4.635 billion general revenue budget bill. Debate focused on two matters: whether delegates had truly had enough say-so in specific aspects of the budget for the coming fiscal year or whether much of the detail was worked out behind the scenes with the Governor’s Office and Senate leadership. And whether delegates should spend more time assessing the priorities for an anticipated billion dollars in surplus at the end of the current fiscal year.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO