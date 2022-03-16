‘It’s not fair’: Clarksville mom mourns death of daughter 1 year after fatal wreck; suspect out on bond

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One year ago, a Clarksville mother received the worst news imaginable. Her 28-year-old daughter had been killed in a car crash.

On March 15, 2021, Michelle “Shade” Lazu died in a five-car crash on Highway 41 near Avondale Drive.

Clarksville police say the driver that caused the crash was intoxicated and had an open bottle of alcohol inside his vehicle.

After recovering from his own injuries, police arrested Dylan Grady in September nearly six months after the deadly crash. He’s charged with vehicular homicide, but bonded out the same day he was booked.

“It’s not fair that the memories we have to make are without our daughter or without their mother. And he’s sitting here getting to celebrate his birthday, Christmas, New Year’s, Thanksgiving. All of that with his family like nothing happened and that upsets me. It really does,” Lazu’s mother, Ana, said.

On Tuesday, Lazu’s friends and family gathered at Billy Dunlop Memorial Park in Clarksville to honor her memory. It’s the place she used to take her four young children to play.

First responders from the Clarksville Fire Department who tried to save Shade at the scene of the crash also attended Tuesday’s gathering to support her family.

“I don’t ever want them to forget. I want them to know how much love people had for her and how important she was to people,” Lazu’s mother said.

Ana Lazu says Grady’s action’s destroyed her family and she hopes he will eventually be put behind bars.

“I don’t think justice will ever be served. She’s gone. There’s really nothing anybody can do to bring her back,” Ana said.

Grady also faces reckless driving charges, no proof of insurance and an open container violation.

⏩ Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

News 2 reached out to Grady’s attorney on Tuesday for comment. He said his client’s case is still pending trial.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.