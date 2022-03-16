ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Cox Regrets Calling Johnny Depp 'Overrated' In Memoir, Admits To Being 'A Bit Glib'

By Catherine Armecin
 2 days ago
Brian Cox got candid about how he felt after calling Johnny Depp "overblown" and "overrated." Cox, 75, appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Monday, and during his appearance, he recounted his statements about the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star in his memoir "Putting the Rabbit in the Hat." He admitted that he...

