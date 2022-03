The Vegas Golden Knights (33-26-4) snapped their five-game winless streak with a 5-3 win against the Florida Panthers (41-14-6) on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. Carter Verhaeghe put Florida on the board first, but Brett Howden answered for Vegas to tie the game at one. In the second, Evgenii Dadonov scored two goals to give Vegas the 3-1 lead before Sam Bennett cut the Vegas lead to one late in the period. In the final frame, Sam Reinhart scored a power-play goal for the Panthers to tie the game at three. Nicolas Roy responded 57 seconds later on a breakaway to give Vegas the 4-3 lead and William Karlsson sealed the 5-3 win with an empty-net goal.

NHL ・ 15 HOURS AGO