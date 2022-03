As diesel prices continue at historic levels, Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland and Virginia are all close to passing some version of a fuel tax holiday. As diesel prices continue at historic levels, Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland and Virginia are all close to passing some version of a fuel tax holiday. Also, three nominees are up for Women in Trucking’s Driver of the Year. We’ll hear from each of them on what lead them down the road of this career. And there are strategies owner-operators can use to keep costs in check and maximize loaded miles. Stephen Petit of DAT shares some of those tips as concerns continue to rise with operating and fuel costs.

