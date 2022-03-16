ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Australia unveils $360 million in critical minerals funding to offset China dominance

By Kirsty Needham
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46oL4T_0egPO5vK00

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia announced almost A$500 million ($360 million) in funding to boost output of critical minerals, aiming to diversify supply for its allies and counter China’s dominance of the global market.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison unveiled the funding for a slew of projects in Western Australia on Wednesday and said the state would become a powerhouse for Australia’s allies.

“Recent events have underlined that Australia faces its most difficult and dangerous security environment that we have seen in 80 years. The events unfolding in Europe are a reminder of the close relationship between energy security, economic security and national security,” he told reporters.

A meeting of the Quad group leaders of Australia, United States, Japan and India agreed in Washington in September to improve supply chain security for rare earths.

“China currently dominates around 70 to 80 percent of global critical minerals production and continues to consolidate its hold over these supply chains. This initiative is designed to address that dominance,” said Angus Taylor, minister for industry, energy and emissions reduction.

Diplomatic relations between Australia and China are strained, with Canberra describing trade sanctions imposed on Australian agriculture and coal by Beijing in response to political grievances as “economic coercion”.

Critical minerals are used in smartphones, computers, rechargeable batteries and electric cars as well as defence and space technology.

Projects to be funded include the second rare earth separation plant to be built outside China, a battery material refinery and a vanadium processing plant. Funding will also be provided to commercialise government research and bring new companies to market.

Some A$200 million will also be included in this month’s budget for grants to bring more critical minerals projects to market. Australia has already made A$2 billion in financing available to build the industry.

Australia produces half the world’s lithium, is the second-largest producer of cobalt, and is the fourth-largest producer of rare earths.

Diversifying resources exports will strengthen the Australian economy, officials also said.

Australia’s resources and energy exports are worth A$348.9 billion, with iron ore shipped from Western Australia to China the nation’s biggest export earner.

The funding for critical minerals follows an announcement by Morrison on Tuesday that Australia will build a A$4.3 billion naval dry dock in Western Australia to maintain navy ships and nuclear submarines visiting Australia from allied nations, as well as those it will acquire under the AUKUS defence agreement with the United States and Britain.

China has criticised AUKUS and the Quad as Cold War constructs “targeting other countries”.

($1 = 1.3887 Australian dollars)

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

China rattled by calls for Japan to host US nuclear weapons

China has reacted angrily to calls by Japan’s influential former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, for Tokyo to consider hosting US nuclear weapons in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising concern over Chinese aggression towards Taiwan. Abe, who presided over record defence budgets before resigning in...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Australia#Electric Cars#Vehicles#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Country
China
WIS-TV

Here are the 5 largest Russian exports to the United States

(Gray News) - Some bars and liquor stores across the United States have pulled Russian vodka from their shelves to promote Ukrainian brands instead. Russia was the United States’ 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3 billion, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative.
ECONOMY
Washington Times

China shared U.S. intelligence on Ukraine crisis with Russia

China’s government took U.S. intelligence provided to convince Beijing to join American-led efforts to head off a military attack on Ukraine and shared it with Russia, according to a person familiar with the activity. Intelligence-sharing with a major U.S. adversary is unusual but was part of repeated diplomatic efforts...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

365K+
Followers
300K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy