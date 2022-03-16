ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawyers in case against 9/11 plotters in discussions to reach possible plea agreement, avoid death penalty trial

By CNN Newsource
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawyers in the case against five Guantanamo detainees accused of plotting the September 11, 2001, terror attacks are in discussions with prosecutors to reach a possible plea agreement and avoid a death penalty trial at the Guantanamo Bay military court, according to a person familiar with the matter. Legal...

