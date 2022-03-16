ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police investigating hit and run

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 2 days ago
Tulsa police are investigating a hit a run near 31st and Garnett.

TPD says around 9:15pm Tuesday night the victim was crossing the street when he was hit by a car.

The vehicle kept going. The victim was transported with unknown injuries. Police are talking to nearby businesses about surveillance cameras.

