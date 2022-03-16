Tulsa police investigating hit and run
Tulsa police are investigating a hit a run near 31st and Garnett.
TPD says around 9:15pm Tuesday night the victim was crossing the street when he was hit by a car.
The vehicle kept going. The victim was transported with unknown injuries. Police are talking to nearby businesses about surveillance cameras.
