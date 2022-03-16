ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Greeneville kicks off state tournament with dominating performance

By Jesse Krull
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZebLh_0egPMThr00

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville jumpstarted its title defense with suffocating and efficient play against Jackson Northside with a 71-37 victory Tuesday afternoon at the Murphy Center.

Senior guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie led all scorers with 22 points, four rebounds and four steals in 21 minutes of play. Junior guard Adjatay Dabbs chipped in 16 points with senior forward Reid Satterfield chalking up 13 points and four rebounds.

The Greene Devils led 15-4 after one and held a 28-point advantage after the first half. Greeneville shot 51% from the field, including 38.5% behind-the-arc. On the flip side, the Greene Devils held the Indians to 31.3% from the field with Jackson Northside shooting just one of 10 on three’s.

Greeneville looks to keep rolling when they face Stone Memorial on Friday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

