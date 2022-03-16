Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 031522

With March finally upon us, many in the Northeast are gearing up for spring and the return of two things we don't see near enough of in the winter: sun and warmth. But, as we all know, the end of winter isn't simply triggered by hitting a switch, it takes a while and there's usually some flipping back and forth between seasons before spring settles in. This looks to be the case for the short-term forecast as we count down the days remaining until spring. You may have noticed some well above average high temperatures for the tail end of the weekend. The Mohawk Valley is expecting temps in the lower 60's this Sunday, accompanied by rain and wind.

