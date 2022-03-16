ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 031522

WOOD
 2 days ago

Clear skies will prevail tonight with lows in the low 30s. Hamantashen for Ukraine: GR bakery raising money …. Key to...

www.woodtv.com

WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain and a threat for severe storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Tracking rain and storms for Saint Patrick’s Day, plus another rain chance to start the weekend. Our stretch of warmer days continues with highs in the 60s and 70s. It will be warm again today with highs in the upper 60s. Expect...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Severe stormy weather, tornadoes forecast across US

A very active weather pattern is set for the end of this week and the beginning of next week. Strong-to-severe storms will fire up Friday from the southern Plains, across the Gulf Coast States, the Southeast and along the East Coast on Saturday. Hail, strong winds, heavy rain and tornadoes...
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
Michigan State
WBRE

Saturday winter storm: what you can expect

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Some parts of our viewing area could have significant snow accumulations by Saturday evening. The winter storm will move in late Friday night with a period of rain and snow, changing to all snow by Saturday morning. The snow will be steady and heavy at times. It will start to taper off […]
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Freeze tonight, rain chances return next week

A powerful low-pressure system dropped snow from Mississippi to Maine in March 1993. Very cold and windy Saturday, freeze possible Sunday morning. Strong winds arrive tonight! A wind advisory and a freeze watch are in effect for South Mississippi this weekend. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
ENVIRONMENT
WFMZ-TV Online

Updates on winter storm conditions

Spring Twp. - 3.0" The heaviest snow will taper off by noon on Saturday, but light snow and strong winds will carry over into the afternoon. Gusty winds continue through Saturday night, which means blowing snow will continue. With temperatures continuing to drop, any untreated surfaces will become icy later today and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Spring temperatures are on their way

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Sunday night! The sunshine today was deceiving. It looked beautiful outside, but didn't feel quite so nice with temperatures in the mid 40s. Fortunately, a nice warm-up is headed our way!. Tonight will still be chilly with lows reaching the mid 30s under...
ENVIRONMENT
KCCI.com

Snow on the way

We've got a nice one out there today with sunshine sticking around and temperatures climbing back into the 40s. Make sure you go out and embrace the day, though, because big changes are on the way. Cooler temperatures will move in Wednesday with highs in the middle 30s. Clouds will follow with chances for snow starting late evening on Wednesday. Snow will continue throughout the day on Thursday likely impacting the morning commute and possibly impacting the evening commute.
ENVIRONMENT
KXRM

FOX21 Storm Team: Warmth to winter in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — We will see scattered showers continue over the ski resorts Saturday, but will pull back in coverage and intensity somewhat as the first wave lifts off to the northeast. Don’t worry, another one moves in late Saturday and picks the snow back up for Sunday. As the first wave moves off the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
96.1 The Eagle

Forecasters Watch for Possible Storm Over Northeast Early Next Week

With March finally upon us, many in the Northeast are gearing up for spring and the return of two things we don't see near enough of in the winter: sun and warmth. But, as we all know, the end of winter isn't simply triggered by hitting a switch, it takes a while and there's usually some flipping back and forth between seasons before spring settles in. This looks to be the case for the short-term forecast as we count down the days remaining until spring. You may have noticed some well above average high temperatures for the tail end of the weekend. The Mohawk Valley is expecting temps in the lower 60's this Sunday, accompanied by rain and wind.
ENVIRONMENT
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Winter storm brings accumulating snowfall

Our next winter storm is starting to take shape this afternoon to the northwest across the Nebraska Panhandle. This wintry system will start to dive to the south and bring widespread snowfall to the region today into the overnight. Snow will linger for some into Friday morning. Winter Weather Advisories...
WICHITA, KS
Hudson Valley Post

Forecasters Eye Powerful Winter Storm That Will Impact the Hudson Valley This Weekend

Winter doesn't appear to be done just yet. After a fairly quiet season, a steady snowfall spread across many parts of the Hudson Valley Wednesday, bringing slushy accumulations. But while warmer weather is expected the next few days heading into the weekend, forecasters are watching a powerful storm system that is expected to explode over the Northeast by Saturday. Some meteorologists are saying the approaching storm could become what is known as a bomb cyclone, which is a rapid deepening of low pressure (minimum surface pressure drops at least 24 millibars in 24 hours or less).
HUDSON, NY

