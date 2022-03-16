ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CONCACAF Champions League: NYCFC advances to semifinals

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VfHuX_0egPLqqf00

New York City FC advanced to the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals despite a 4-2 loss to Guatemala’s Comunicaciones FC on Tuesday in Guatemala City, Guatemala.

The clubs tied 5-5 in aggregate, but NYCFC advanced on the strength of away goals (2-1). Taty Castellanos and Talles Magno each scored for the reigning Major League Soccer champions, who had won the opening leg 3-1 last week in Hartford, Conn.

In the semifinals, NYCFC will play either the Seattle Sounders or Liga MX’s Club Leon, who finish their quarterfinal series Thursday. The Sounders lead 3-0 after the first leg.

On Tuesday, Rafael Montero, Nicolas Samayoa, Lynner Garcia and Jose Contreras scored for Comunicaciones, who outshot NYCF 22-5.

–Field Level Media

