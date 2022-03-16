ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Group of boaters caught speeding through Cape Coral canal

By Megan Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KQtUA_0egPLWOF00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Monday, a business owner reported a reckless boater to Cape Coral Police in a canal off Del Prado Boulevard South.

The caller told police the group of boaters were speeding, driving out of control, and dumping out beers into the water.

One neighbor who lives nearby and boats often said with a lot of visitors this time of year, he sees a lot of reckless boating.

Dr. Serge Thomas, an associate professor for FGCU’S Water School, said in general boaters should be extra cautious traveling through areas like a canal.

“There’s a reason there’s a no wake zone,” said Dr. Thomas.

Strong waves could cause damage to docks, seawalls, or other personal property on waterfront properties nearby.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Five things to know about a possible fourth COVID-19 shot

Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

House passes CROWN Act, banning race-based hair discrimination

The House passed legislation on Friday that would prohibit discrimination against people with hair styles associated with a particular race or national origin. Lawmakers passed the bill, titled the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN, Act, largely along party lines, 235-189. Only 14 Republicans joined Democrats in support of the measure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Hill

Here are the eight Republicans who voted against ending normal trade relations with Russia

Eight Republicans voted against legislation to revoke normal trade relations with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in a Thursday vote. The eight were on the other end of a lopsided 424-8 vote to punish Moscow with the removal of normal trade relations. The legislation would raise tariffs on imports from Russia and Belarus, which has backed Moscow's bombardment of Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Burger King says operator of Russian restaurants has 'refused' to close businesses

The president of the company that owns Burger King on Thursday said a Russian franchise owner is refusing to close stores in Russia despite pressure to shut down operations. David Shear, the president of Restaurant Brands International, wrote in a press release that the owner of the Russian Burger Kings has rebuffed calls to close, putting the company in a precarious spot because it has limited power to force him to do so.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canal#Boaters#Fgcu S Water School
The Hill

Russian missile strike hits western Ukraine city of Lviv

Russian missiles hit the city of Lviv in western Ukraine on Friday as Russia steps up its assault on the country more than three weeks after the invasion began. No one was reported killed, but the missiles destroyed an aircraft maintenance facility, Andiy Sadoby, the mayor of the city, stated, according to Reuters.
POLITICS
NBC News

Some big name firms are balking at shunning Russia, despite Ukraine invasion

While hundreds of well-known companies like McDonald's and Coca-Cola are shutting down or suspending their operations in Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, a Kansas-based oil, gas and manufacturing giant is sitting tight for now. Koch Industries, whose subsidiary Guardian Industries operates two glass-manufacturing plants in Russia...
BUSINESS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy