Rhyne Howard accomplished something that had only been done by eight others throughout history. Crown her, indeed. On Wednesday afternoon, the Associated Press tabbed Howard as a First-Team All-American for the third consecutive year, making her just the ninth women’s basketball player ever to earn such recognition. The Kentucky Wildcats senior guard joins a list that features some of the game’s all-time greats, including Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu, South Carolina’s A’ja Wilson, Baylor’s Brittney Griner, Tennessee’s Chamique Holdsclaw, Duke’s Alana Beard, Oklahoma’s Courtney Paris, and UConn’s Breanna Stewart and Maya Moore.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO