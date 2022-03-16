ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson Opens Up On 'Complicated' Relationship With Late Dad: 'I Respect You'

By Jennifer Manongdo
 2 days ago
Though his relationship with his father had several rough patches, Dwayne Johnson loves his dad and says he has great respect for the man who raised him with tough love. Dwayne's father, Rocky, died two years ago, but the 49-year-old "Red Notice" actor, in an exclusive interview with ET, said he...

