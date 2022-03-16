ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons can't contain Sooners in 10-4 loss

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAN, Okla.- A tie-game through five innings, a late Oklahoma charge pushed the Sooners over the Falcons in today's 10-4 loss. From the leadoff spot, Blake Covin went 2-5 with a RBI triple in the 4th. Cayden Zimmerman returned to the Falcons lineup after having not appeared in a game since...

