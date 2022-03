My Dress-Up Darling has been one of the biggest anime debuts of the Winter 2022 anime schedule, and the original creator was so happy with it that they cried with tears of joy! There were a number of major anime that released this Winter with many major franchises returning for brand new episodes, yet even with all of that competition one new anime has been making some big waves with fans. Thanks to the appeal of the central duo, My Dress-Up Darling has quickly taken over the conversations online, and the series creator has been excited to see it all happen.

