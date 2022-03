The Pittsburgh Penguins (37-16-9) will visit the Arizona Coyotes (20-36-4) on Saturday, with both squads coming off a win in their last game. Pittsburgh won in a shootout on the road its last time out on March 17 against the St. Louis Blues 3-2, taking the shootout 1-0 to grab the victory. Michael Matheson (one goal) and John Marino (one assist) were among the six Penguins players who collected one point each.

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO