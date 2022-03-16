ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints agree to three-year deal with former Jets safety Marcus Maye

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RsMYh_0egPJuap00
Safety Marcus Maye. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Maye's 2021 season ended with an Achilles tear in November, but the New Orleans Saints still believe enough in his abilities to reportedly sign the safety to a three-year, $28.5 million deal.

Maye, 29, was a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and started immediately as a rookie in the New York Jets defense. After four seasons, the Jets decided to use the franchise tag to keep Maye on a one-year, $10.6 million deal, but he only played six games before his season-ending injury.

The addition will fill the void left by the departure of Marcus Williams, who signed with the Ravens Tuesday. Williams was drafted three selections after Maye in 2017. He started 76 of a possible 81 regular season games for the Saints over the past five seasons, but is best remembered for his missed tackle in the final seconds of a playoff loss against the Minnesota Vikings. The Saints franchised Williams a year ago, but allowed him to reach free agency this offseason.

New Orleans entered the offseason significantly over the salary cap, but have cleared space through a variety of contract restructures. Still, the addition of Maye will force the Saints to make more moves to fit his deal under the cap.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Former teammate thinks 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo delayed surgery to diminish trade value?

Eyes were raised last week when San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch announced at the NFL Scouting Combine that veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo needed surgery to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder he suffered during the playoff win at the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 16. Garoppolo went under the knife Tuesday, and former 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley, who played alongside the signal-caller for multiple seasons, had an interesting take on the situation Wednesday.
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals His Feelings On Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines when he posted a video of himself working out with a current NFL wide receiver. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared a new workout video on Tuesday. In it, he throws to Tyler Lockett and his brother Sterling Lockett.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WTAJ

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Joe Buck’s Wife Welcomes Her Husband To ESPN

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are officially joining The Worldwide Leader in Sports. On Wednesday, ESPN formally announced the signings of Buck and Aikman to multi-year deals as the new Monday Night Football broadcasters. Per the press release, they will also contribute to ESPN+ in unspecified projects. Adjusting to a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Maye
The Spun

Cowboys Lose Out On Another Top Free Agent Target

Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys thought they had pass rusher Randy Gregory coming back into the fold under a new deal. However, Gregory and his agent decided to accept a deal from the Denver Broncos instead. After watching their star pass rusher leave, fans weren’t exactly thrilled with Cowboys ownership.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Matt Ryan could reportedly draw trade interest from 2 teams

The Atlanta Falcons have entered the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, and there appears to be mutual interest between them and the star quarterback. Should a deal come together, the Falcons would then have to figure out what to do with Matt Ryan. There may be a couple of QB-needy teams monitoring the situation.
NFL
The Spun

In Photos: Troy Aikman’s Dating History Over The Years

Troy Aikman made major sports media headlines this week. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback turned broadcaster is reportedly leaving FOX. Aikman, a Hall of Famer, is reportedly leaving his longtime network for an opportunity with ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Aikman is reportedly getting close to $100 million from...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Minnesota Vikings
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield’s Wife Reacts To The Trade Rumors

Amid a flurry of trade rumors last on Tuesday night, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield shared a heartfelt message of thanks to the city of Cleveland. In his love letter to the city that welcomed him as the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, Mayfield referenced his wife, Emily Wilkinson. “Cleveland...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Baker Mayfield’s preferred destination amid trade rumors

The Cleveland Browns are serious in their pursuit of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, making it clear that Baker Mayfield no longer has a future with the franchise. Mayfield himself fueled the speculations that he’s getting traded this offseason after he posted what seemed to be a farewell message to the Browns and the city of Cleveland on Tuesday.
NFL
The Spun

Pat McAfee Thinks Deshaun Watson Wants To Play For 1 NFL Team

Countless people around the NFL are waiting to see where Deshaun Watson will be traded to this offseason. On Wednesday morning, Pat McAfee shared his thoughts on the Watson sweepstakes. Watson has been heavily linked to the Browns, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He’s scheduled to meet with the Falcons today....
NFL
Yardbarker

Davante Adams gives Green Bay Packers two choices

When the Green Bay Packers agreed to terms with quarterback Aaron Rodgers this week, there was optimism that this would pave the way for a deal for his favorite wide receiver target: Davante Adams. Several days in, it appears that the positivity was misguided. Adams is coming off a year...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Seattle Seahawks Explain Why They Traded Russell Wilson to Denver Broncos

It's now official, Russell Wilson is a member of the Denver Broncos after spending 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The trade was announced on Wednesday when the 2022 NFL league year began and the Broncos said it was a "mutual" decision between the two teams to get the deal done. However, the Seahawks sent a different message when they explained the reason for the trade.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

30K+
Followers
34K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy