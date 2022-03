BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Baseball is back in Bradenton. The Pittsburgh Pirates went to bat for their first spring training game playing the New York Yankees at LECOM Park. This spring trainer opener has been a longtime coming. For weeks games have been in jeopardy as negotiations between MLB players and owners dragged on until the two parties finally settled on a deal last Thursday.

MLB ・ 39 MINUTES AGO