Jets' Mark Scheifele: Two points in high-scoring win

Wiggins amassed two points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 122-120 loss to the Spurs. Wiggins was back in the starting lineup after missing two straight games as a result of an illness, although you would not know it to look at the scoresheet. As Wiggins was coming off a career-high 25 points in his previous game, this was certainly a bad night for anyone who took a chance on the rookie. He will obviously be much better than this on most nights, and despite the constant roster changes, he does appear to have a somewhat steady role, making him worth a look in deeper formats.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO