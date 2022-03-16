ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets' Mark Scheifele: Two points in high-scoring win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Scheifele had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Golden Knights. Scheifele helped Blake...

www.cbssports.com

Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Power Play Failures, Saros Swipes Nashville Win 4-1

The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-16-9) were the best road team in the NHL, but missed chances and power play flubs gave way to grinding Nashville goals. Roman Josi had three assists to up his season total to 69 points, and Nashville beat the Penguins 4-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: DeBrusk’s Future, Trade Deadline & More

With the NHL trade deadline five days away, things are getting interesting around the NHL and with the Boston Bruins. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, could a former first-round draft pick have played his last home game for the Black and Gold, a four-game road trip will feature more possible trade targets, a first-year Bruin reaches a milestone, and more.
NHL
CBS Sports

Damyean Dotson: Scores team-high 19 points

Dotson tallied 19 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 97-91 loss to the Iowa Wolves. Doston scored in double figures for a third straight game and registered his most steals since Feb. 10. Across 19 appearances with Austin, the 27-year-old is averaging 15.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.5 minutes per game.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jets' Blake Wheeler: Two-point night against Knights

Wheeler scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Golden Knights. Wheeler opened the scoring in the opening frame and added a helper on Winnipeg's sixth goal, which was scored by Josh Morrissey on a third-period power play. The 35-year-old winger still has plenty of gas left in the tank, as Wheeler has seven points over a five-game point streak and 45 points in 47 appearances this season.
NHL
Person
Blake Wheeler
Person
Mark Scheifele
The Hockey Writers

Panthers Trade Vatrano to Rangers

The Florida Panthers have traded forward Frank Vatrano to the New York Rangers in exchange for a 2022 fourth-round pick, per Pierre LeBrun. Because the Rangers own two fourth-round picks this season, their own and the Winnipeg Jets’, they will be sending the lower of the two picks to the Panthers as a part of this deal.
NHL
CBS Sports

Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Scores two points in return

Wiggins amassed two points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 122-120 loss to the Spurs. Wiggins was back in the starting lineup after missing two straight games as a result of an illness, although you would not know it to look at the scoresheet. As Wiggins was coming off a career-high 25 points in his previous game, this was certainly a bad night for anyone who took a chance on the rookie. He will obviously be much better than this on most nights, and despite the constant roster changes, he does appear to have a somewhat steady role, making him worth a look in deeper formats.
NBA
CBS Sports

Xavier Moon: Scores team-high 27 points

Moon totaled 27 points (13-25 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 118-114 loss to the Memphis Hustle. Moon finished with season highs in made field goals and points. It was his second 20-plus point outing over the past three games and his seventh of the season.
NBA
#The Jets
theScore

Bruins' Bergeron out at least 2 games due to risk of infection

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron will miss at least two games, the team announced Wednesday. "A previous injury has re-emerged, and there's risk for infection," head coach Bruce Cassidy said. "We're being cautious." Bergeron has recorded 17 goals and 28 assists in 56 games this season. His outstanding defensive play...
NHL
theScore

Canadiens send Chiarot to Panthers for prospect, 2 draft picks

The Montreal Canadiens traded defenseman Ben Chiarot to the Florida Panthers for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2022 fourth-round pick, and forward prospect Tyler Smilanic, the team announced Wednesday. Chiarot is a pending unrestricted free agent, and Montreal is retaining 50% of his $3.5-million cap hit, according to TSN's Chris...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Still out Tuesday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) will miss Tuesday's game versus the Jets, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Pacioretty was injured Friday against the Penguins, and he'll miss his second straight game Tuesday. The Golden Knights are dealing with a number of injuries again, which sees William Karlsson shift to left wing from center to play on the top line. Pacioretty's next chance to return is Thursday versus the Panthers.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Jets and Lowry Finding Shorthanded and Secondary Scoring Touch

Adam Lowry and shorthanded goals: name a more iconic duo as of late. The Jets’ rugged and respected third-liner has a trio of shorthanded markers and a shorthanded assist in the past month. Most recently, he put the punctuation mark on the Jets’ 7-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday night with a nifty goal while Neal Pionk was in the box for slashing.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Two points in OT win

Zibanejad had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks. Zibanejad connected on a one-timer to give the Rangers a 2-1 second-period lead on a delayed penalty. That was his fourth goal in the last six games, and the center added his eighth point over that same span with the secondary assist on Adam Fox's overtime winner. Zibanejad's up to 24 goals and 61 points through 60 games.
NHL
FOX Sports

Matthews and Toronto take on Nashville

Toronto Maple Leafs (39-17-5, third in the Atlantic) vs. Nashville Predators (35-22-4, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup with Nashville. He ranks fifth in the NHL with 77 points, scoring 45 goals and totaling 32 assists. The Predators are 18-11-0 at home. Nashville...
NHL
FOX Sports

Hayes, Flyers rally past Predators in Giroux's 1,000th game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored a tying goal late in the third period, then assisted Joel Farabee’s game-winner with 1:19 remaining to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night after they honored captain Claude Giroux for playing in his 1,000th career regular-season game.
NHL
NHL

Panthers Acquire Defenseman Ben Chiarot from the Montreal Canadiens

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the Florida Panthers have acquired defenseman Ben Chiarot from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Florida prospect Ty Smilanic, a fourth-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft (acquired from the New York Rangers) and Florida's first-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. Additionally, Montreal has agreed to retain 50% of Chiarot's Standard Player Contract.
NHL

