An officer spoke to a woman March 11 who said small amounts of less than $1 began being withdrawn from her bank account. The transactions were labeled as “acct verify.” She then saw a $4,999 withdrawal on March 10. She and her husband said they did not withdraw the funds. On March 11, she saw another withdrawal of $3,000. She went to her bank and filed a claim with its fraud department. She closed the accounts and opened new ones. The bank advised her to file a police report for documentation purposes.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO