Jean Potvin, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 72 after a lengthy, non-COVID-19-related illness, didn’t have the Hall of Fame playing career of his younger brother, Denis. But that did not diminish his legacy with the Islanders, nor the importance his reacquisition meant to the first two of the franchise’s four straight Stanley Cups from 1980-83.

