PORTER — Porter busted out in a big way to secure its first District 20-5A softball win of the season with a 13-2 win over Caney Creek Tuesday. “We had our girls really focused on Monday just going inside-outside, and not letting anything go by that even resembled a strike,” Porter coach Alicia Evans-Pickens said. “We’re going to be aggressive at the plate.”

PORTER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO