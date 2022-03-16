ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kUoS9_0egPIlmt00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer and its partner BioNTech asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to authorize an additional booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for seniors, saying data from Israel suggests older adults would benefit.

Currently the U.S. urges two primary shots followed months later by a booster dose for everyone age 12 and older. The new application seeks to add a fourth shot only for the over-65 population that has been hit hardest by the pandemic.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control would have to approve the request. If so, a key question would be how soon seniors would be advised to roll up their sleeves.

While authorities say the vaccinations continue to offer strong protection against severe illness, they haven’t held up as well against milder infections especially those due to the omicron mutant. With COVID-19 cases finally plummeting after the intense omicron surge, public health experts are starting to look ahead to what next steps might be needed — if a new variant crops up or, barring that, whether to try shoring up coronavirus protection in the fall at the same time people get flu vaccinations.

Speaking to CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla signaled the company’s plans.

Costco to end COVID-19 first responder, senior hours

“The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths. It’s not that good against infections,” he said. “But we are just submitting those data to the FDA and then we will see what the experts also will say outside Pfizer.”

The U.S. booster campaign was based on evidence that the shots’ effectiveness, particularly against milder infections, was waning about six months after the last dose. Calls for a third shot grew once it became clear the vaccines weren’t as strong against the omicron mutant as they were against earlier versions of the virus.

Many scientists say the ultimate goal of vaccination is to prevent severe illness, not mild infections, and early CDC data show the shots still are doing a good job at that. During the omicron wave, effectiveness against hospitalization was 91% in people who had gotten their booster two months earlier, and 78% by the fourth month after that booster.

Pfizer based its new application on data from Israel, which already was offering a second booster to people age 60 and older and health care workers.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, White House says

While some early data left unclear just how much benefit another shot offered — or for how long — Pfizer said Tuesday that an analysis of health records of more than 1.1 million Israeli seniors showed confirmed infections were two times lower and rates of severe illness were four times lower among those who got two boosters instead of just one.

Pfizer also cited an ongoing study of healthcare workers that tracked a jump in virus-fighting antibodies after getting the additional booster.

In the U.S. so far, a fourth dose is recommended only for people with severely weakened immune systems, who need three doses to begin with for the best chance at any protection.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Bakersfield, CA
Vaccines
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Bakersfield, CA
Health
KGET

Pelosi says White House should request $45B in new COVID aid

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday said she's advised the Biden administration to seek tens of billions of dollars more in emergency COVID-19 relief, suggesting it will take more than $40 billion to meet the testing, vaccine and therapeutic needs of the U.S. and the larger global community.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Ap#Cbs
KGET

How gas prices have changed in Bakersfield in the last week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (STACKER) — Gas prices leveled out this week well above the $4 mark as rideshare giants Uber and Lyft announced temporary fuel surcharges to offset record-high prices at pumps across the country. Drivers will receive 100% of those charges. Uber announces surcharge amid skyrocketing gas prices Lyft to add fuel surcharge citing ‘rapid rise in gas prices’ […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Should the US and NATO impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress this morning, President Joe Biden announced $800 million in new aid for Ukraine. The new package includes 800 anti-aircraft systems, 9,000 anti-armor systems, 7,000 small-arm machine guns, shotguns and grenade launchers, and 20 million rounds of ammunition. President Biden, however, did not commit […]
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KGET

Cities with the worst commutes in California

(STACKER) — When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Gas spike threatens local transportation companies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The past two weeks at the pump might be summed up best in the words of George Wright. “It’s ridiculous,” Wright said. “It’s really hurting the boss, I can tell you that.” Wright drives for Fleet Towing Services. During a fill-up, he made his worries clear. “Fleet’s hurting because of gas […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy