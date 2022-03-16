ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria City Council votes on redistricting map for future elections

By Lily Dallow
 2 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria City Council decided to adopt " Minimal Change Plan B Map " on Tuesday night, one of the six district maps proposed for future district elections in the city.

All six maps , two of which were received by community members, were discussed at Tuesday's Public Hearing.

Santa Maria's third and fourth districts for the City Council became effective in December of 2018, and based on the 2020 Census information, the city is required to adopt new district boundaries for future elections.

Santa Maria said the city must ensure compliance with the provided state and federally mandated criteria:

  • Each district shall contain a nearly equal population.
  • Each district shall be drawn in a manner that complies with the Federal Voting Rights Act.
  • Each district shall not be drawn with race as the predominate factor in violation of the principles established by the U.S. Supreme Court in Shaw v. Reno , 509 U.S. 630 (1993) , and its progeny.

"Minimal Change Plan B Map," the map adopted by Santa Maria City Council at Tuesday's meeting , was item A.2 on the first reading, according to Santa Maria spokesperson Mark van de Kamp.

This meeting was the fourth in a series of hearings required by the Fair Maps Act to continue the public engagement process through receiving community input .

A second reading and adoption of the Ordinance is set for April 5, and the deadline to adopt district maps is April 17.

For more information on the City of Santa Maria's redistricting maps and policies, click here .

