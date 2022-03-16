ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot and killed while holding baby in car seat in Frankford, police say

Miami Herald

Baby dies after he’s left unsupervised in car seat at child care, Missouri police say

A child care provider in southwest Missouri left nine children under the age of 3 unsupervised, and when she returned, police say an 8-month-old baby wasn’t breathing. The infant had been left alone in a car seat by 47-year-old day care provider Deborah Lundstrom, according to a news release from the Springfield Police Department. It’s unclear where the car seat was left.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Police: Man chased into deli, shot and killed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - There's been more gun violence in New York City. A man was killed in a shooting in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook says the gunman chased the victim into a deli, and then opened fire. "He's open 24 hours, so it's like a magnet," one Crown Heights resident said. The lifelong resident is referring to the deli at the corner of Troy Avenue and St. John's Place as that "magnet." It has become one of the latest areas in Brooklyn at the center of a deadly shooting investigation. "I've seen drug dealings in there. People coming with paraphernalia and some guys...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Identify 18-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Car In Oxford Circle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times, including in the head, and killed on Tuesday morning in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle section, police say. Police identified the victim as Levan Kennedy of Philadelphia. Kennedy was found on the 6400 block of Loretto Street around 8:45 a.m. inside a car. Police say Kennedy had gunshot wounds to his head and left leg. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead at 9 a.m., according to officials. No arrests have been and no weapon was recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YourErie

Pa. woman spit in Trooper’s face, said she hoped he got COVID; PSP

ARMAGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Milroy woman is facing a felony charge for allegedly spitting in the face of a Pennsylvania State Trooper and said she hoped he would get COVID-19. State Police in Mifflin County say a trooper responded to an inactive domestic incident and detained 24-year-old Amanda Daubert for reasons relating to […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
PennLive.com

Man shot in car on central Pa. street: police

A 20-year-old man was injured in a broad daylight shooting Thursday on a York County street, police said. The man was sitting in a car in the area of North Sherman and Wallace streets when someone shot him around 3:15 p.m., according to York City police. Police said the man...
YORK, PA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northeast man shot dead while holding baby, hand of another child in DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A Northeast man was shot and killed in D.C. while holding a baby and the hand of another child, police say. The Metropolitan Police Department is calling this one of "the most disturbing crimes" they've seen in Ward 5 within the last couple of years. Police say the man, who has been indentified as 42-year-old Sedrick Miller, was shot early Friday morning in the 2300 block of 18th Street in Northeast. He was walking with a 5-year-old and holding another child in a car seat.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSET

'Aggressive' man shot, killed by Richmond police

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond police say officers shot and killed an armed man in the East End over the weekend. A news release issued Monday says the officers responded to a call Sunday about an unknown armed man at a residence on Garber Street east of the downtown area.
RICHMOND, VA
WTNH

Man shot, killed while laying in bed in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – One man was shot and killed while lying in his bed on Sunset Terrace in Unionville, late Wednesday night. The Farmington police responded to a report of a man shot inside a home around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night. Upon arrival, police officers discovered a 32-year-old man lying in bed with multiple […]
FARMINGTON, CT
WSOC Charlotte

Deputies: Mother shot heroin while giving birth, killing baby

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama woman is facing charges because sheriff’s deputies said she used drugs while pregnant and while in labor, killing her infant child. Deputies said Amanda Malpas admitted to using both heroin and methamphetamines throughout her pregnancy, and even during labor. “She admitted that when she felt the labor pains and felt the child breaching she did self-administer a large dose of heroin,” Sgt. Mark Bailey, with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, told WALA. Deputies said paramedics who first arrived on the scene said they found a needle still in Malpas’ arm.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
Oxygen

Family Of Missing Woman Last Seen At Train Station Recall Her Chilling Phone Call

Relatives say a St. Louis woman who disappeared upon arriving at a Texas train station is being held against her will by an unknown man. Dana Holt, 30, was last seen when surveillance cameras captured her disembarking from an Amtrak train at Dallas’ Eddie Bernice Johnson Union Station, according to NBCDFW.com. Dallas police said they spotted Dana Holt arriving at the train station at around noon on March 1.
DALLAS, TX

