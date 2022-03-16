Man shot and killed while holding baby in car seat in Frankford, police say

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama woman is facing charges because sheriff’s deputies said she used drugs while pregnant and while in labor, killing her infant child. Deputies said Amanda Malpas admitted to using both heroin and methamphetamines throughout her pregnancy, and even during labor. “She admitted that when she felt the labor pains and felt the child breaching she did self-administer a large dose of heroin,” Sgt. Mark Bailey, with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, told WALA. Deputies said paramedics who first arrived on the scene said they found a needle still in Malpas’ arm.
Comments / 0