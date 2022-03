All “crypto ATMs” need to shut down or face further action, UK regulators have warned.Such machines allow people to buy cryptocurrencies in the same way they use a traditional cash machine – putting in a bank card and receiving digital coins in return.There are as many as 80 of them in the UK, according to tracking website Coin ATM Radar. The same site estimates there are more than 36,000 of them across the world, in 76 countries.All of those that can be found in the UK are illegal, however, the Financial Conduct Authority said.Anyone who is offering the exchange of money...

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO